S.E. Cupp was a proud gun rights advocate for years. And then Donald Trump came along and made her realize that she could no longer in good conscience believe in anything of the things she believed in before because Bad Orange Man decided to put an (R) after his name.

So it should come as no surprise to anyone that after yesterday’s horrible deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Cupp took the opportunity to atone for her past support of gun rights and ran with it:

19 kids are dead today. I used to make the argument that guns aren’t the problem. Years ago I stopped doing that. Because they are. We MUST stop doing what we’ve always done. To all my law-abiding gun owner friends, PLEASE, put down your politics and be a part of the solution. 💔 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) May 25, 2022

All of Cupp’s “law-abiding gun owner friends” are already part of the solution, but forget it; she’s rolling:

I firmly believe we’ll never get anywhere on gun violence if law abiding gun owners don’t lead the charge, or at least join the conversation in meaningful ways. This won’t be solved by politics. A majority of us support common sense legislation. We must be the voice for change. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) May 25, 2022

A majority of law-abiding gun owners also support commonsense legislation. Unfortunately in the minds of so many gun control activists, “commonsense legislation” is just a euphemism for “ban guns and repeal the Second Amendment.”

What’s your solution? Would love to hear. https://t.co/S1ujJqAzi8 — Neil Gorsuch maskless (@GorsuchMaskless) May 25, 2022

What specific law do you want to pass that would have stopped this shooter? — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 25, 2022

We’ll save S.E. the trouble of having to explain it by pointing out that there is no specific law that could have been passed that would have stopped the shooter.

Serious question: what do you suggest us gun owners do to help address this issue? — Beth Baumann (@eb454) May 25, 2022

Advocate. Law abiding gun owners support common sense gun legislation but we talk more about our rights than any solutions. If we care, and I know we do, it’s time we come to the table. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) May 25, 2022

That’s still not an answer, S.E. In this case, “advocate” is just another way of saying “do something,” which really isn’t saying anything. Law-abiding gun owners are not the problem. The problem is criminals who don’t give a damn about any kind of gun control legislation, commonsense or otherwise. Punishing the innocent and the lawful is not a solution, but it’s a surefire path to more violence.

SE is wrong here. The solution to any crime is never to restrict the natural rights of those who aren’t committing them. It’s a slippery slope to authoritarian dictatorship. What we must stop doing is ignoring the warning signs and leaving our children unprotected. https://t.co/O1EC2xGoX0 — Chris Loesch  (@ChrisLoesch) May 25, 2022

The Uvalde shooter was reportedly a walking pile of red flags. And yet no one interfered.

Ramos reportedly cut his own face, shot ppl at night with a bb gun, and was known to police over fights with his mom.https://t.co/MaTVn1Nvkj — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 25, 2022

Someone failed here, but it wasn’t S.E. Cupp’s law-abiding gun owner friends.

