Former cohost Sherri Shepherd is back at “The View” this week, and things have changed a bit since the last time she sat at that table.

For one, she’s become a gun owner. It makes her feel empowered to protect herself and her family.

And that makes Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin feel sick:

More black women should be purchasing guns. They have just as much of a right to self-defense as anyone!

So why does Joy Behar find it so offensive and scary? Why is Sunny Hostin trying to make Shepherd feel like a bad mother who’s carelessly putting her family in danger (not to mention falsely claiming that white supremacy is the greatest threat to the black community)? And why are they being applauded for it while Shepherd’s informed decision is met with crickets from the audience?

Sherri Shepherd is the only one at that table smart and strong enough to take control of her and her family’s safety. The applause should be deafening.

