Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told Fox News’ Peter Doocy that the Biden administration doesn’t have an official position on the protests that had erupted outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court Justices.

Yesterday, she attempted to walk it back (not well, of course):

Well, it’s a new day, and it looks like Jen’s shifting gears once again:

Uhhh …

Yeah, our thoughts exactly. We must’ve misheard her. Surely she couldn’t’ve said … that thing she just said:

Even if we take the most charitable approach possible to her remarks — and she doesn’t deserve our charity — she’s at best claiming that the protests outside of SCOTUS Justices’ homes, protests that have led to said Justices and their families being moved to secure locations. That’s gaslighting in the extreme.

But we’re inclined to interpret Psaki’s comments in the worst possible way, because that’s what she deserves. And that means what we’re hearing from her is that it’s Joe Biden’s official position to encourage angry pro-abort leftists to stage protests outside of Justices’ private residences and threaten God knows what else.

Good. It should be. This should haunt Jen Psaki. It should haunt the Biden administration. It should haunt the Democratic Party.

There’s no time to waste.

***

