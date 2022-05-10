Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told Fox News’ Peter Doocy that the Biden administration doesn’t have an official position on the protests that had erupted outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court Justices.

Doocy: "Activists posted a map with the home addresses of the Supreme Court justices. Is that kind of thing this president wants?" PSAKI: "I don't have an official U.S. government position on where people protest." pic.twitter.com/kpqF1FUGVF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 5, 2022

Yesterday, she attempted to walk it back (not well, of course):

.@POTUS strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest. But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism. Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 9, 2022

Well, it’s a new day, and it looks like Jen’s shifting gears once again:

Psaki on "protests that have been peaceful to date": "We certainly continue to encourage that outside of judges' homes." pic.twitter.com/h3t8Jsw1Ss — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 10, 2022

Uhhh …

Yeah, our thoughts exactly. We must’ve misheard her. Surely she couldn’t’ve said … that thing she just said:

WATCH: @PressSec says “we certainly continue to encourage” pro-abortion protesters harassing and intimidating Supreme Court justices outside of their private homes — “and that’s [Biden’s] position” ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sQokxA19Mc — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) May 10, 2022

Even if we take the most charitable approach possible to her remarks — and she doesn’t deserve our charity — she’s at best claiming that the protests outside of SCOTUS Justices’ homes, protests that have led to said Justices and their families being moved to secure locations. That’s gaslighting in the extreme.

But we’re inclined to interpret Psaki’s comments in the worst possible way, because that’s what she deserves. And that means what we’re hearing from her is that it’s Joe Biden’s official position to encourage angry pro-abort leftists to stage protests outside of Justices’ private residences and threaten God knows what else.

“We certainly continue to encourage that outside of judges’ homes” This clip is going to be around awhile. pic.twitter.com/eRtsV3doZi — bartleby (@ElderBartleby) May 10, 2022

Good. It should be. This should haunt Jen Psaki. It should haunt the Biden administration. It should haunt the Democratic Party.

Excuse me, but I was told that a president who supported insurrection needed to be removed from office. When should we expect the impeachment proceedings to begin, @SenateDems? https://t.co/DRtQrc2gGp — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 10, 2022

There’s no time to waste.

***

Related:

Jen Psaki clarifies Joe Biden’s earlier remarks, explains that ‘he is the president. We do control all forms of branches of government.’

Recommended Twitchy Video