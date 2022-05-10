During his very interesting speech on inflation today, President Joe Biden broke the news that his administration “[controls] all three branches of government. Well, we don’t, really.”

NOW – Biden on responsibility for inflation: "We're in power… We control all three branches of the government. Well, we don't really."pic.twitter.com/fgKtdJwLTg — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 10, 2022

Now, now, Mr. President. No need to be modest! Your own spokeswoman Jen Psaki says that you “do control all forms of branches of government”:

PSAKI: Joe Biden "is the president. We do control all forms of branches of government." pic.twitter.com/5mxMDujBCC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 10, 2022

Joe Biden is indeed the president, Jen. We’ll grant you that. But last time we checked, the executive branch doesn’t control the other two branches of government.

Who vets these people? Jen Psaki is constitutionally illiterate. Or maybe just an aspiring liberal authoritarian. Or maybe both. Probably both.

Either way, we’re not reassured right now.

Checks and balances? Judicial branch? Hello? — Renny Kruse (@RennyKruse) May 10, 2022

🚩 red flag 🚩 red flag 🚩 red flag — KRenner (@KRenner2) May 10, 2022

Major red flags all over the place.

Don’t wait until May 13th to quit. Do it now — Kato Kaelin🇺🇸 (@Kato_Kaelin) May 10, 2022

Yeah, but then we’ll be saddled with election truther Karine Jean-Pierre. We can’t win with this administration.

So here’s hoping they lose, and lose big.

