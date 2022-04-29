Earlier, we told you that CNN’s S.E. Cupp can’t help but have a sneaking suspicion that Elon Musk is planning to run for President of the United States (despite the fact that he’s constitutionally not eligible to do so). Based on her CNN colleague Asha Rangappa’s own tweet about Musk, we can’t help but have a sneaking suspicion that the walls of CNN are covered with bubblegum-flavored lead paint:

I just blocked Elon Musk 🙄 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) April 29, 2022

Now seems like as good a time as any to remind you all that before becoming a paid CNN analyst, Asha Rangappa was a paid FBI Special Agent. This woman worked in a federal law enforcement agency. She’s supposed to be some of the best our country has to offer.

And now she’s letting the world know that she’s just blocked Elon Musk for likes and retweets. From the FBI to CNN to Twitter clout seeker. What an impressive career trajectory Asha Rangappa has had!

Thanks for the update. We can all breathe easier now, knowing you've been saved the republic. https://t.co/tixaDO8IWe — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) April 29, 2022

Recall that earlier this week, Public Citizen tried to prove that Elon Musk hates free speech because he blocked them on Twitter. That was a stupid argument, as Musk isn’t curtailing anyone’s free speech by blocking them.

But we are curious now if Public Citizen is going to say anything about Asha Rangappa blocking Elon Musk. Guessing the answer is no. And that’s fine. She’s allowed to do it.

OK. I remain glad you are nowhere near our nation's intelligence any longer, but block who you want. Free speech and all. https://t.co/YsNd1WyxN1 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 29, 2022

And we’re allowed to use our own free speech to point out how juvenile and ridiculous and self-important and annoying Asha Rangappa is.

Thats the beauty of freedom of speech, your free to speak what you like & if you dont like something you see or hear you can block & unfollow… Life isn't an airport, it doesn't require you announcing a departure… 😉😆🤷‍♂️#piperspositivity #FreedomOfSpeech https://t.co/iIFzuXvqC0 pic.twitter.com/ZW3r5ZDXwH — Piper (@Positive1yPiper) April 29, 2022

