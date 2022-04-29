S.E. Cupp seems a bit concerned. And why shouldn’t she be, if you stop and think about it?

After all, practically overnight, Elon Musk went from being the wealthiest man on earth to being the wealthiest man on earth who bought Twitter. Musk is basically a lethal combination of the worst things a person can be.

But he’s nothing if not ruthlessly ambitious, so if you think he’s gonna stop at taking over Twitter, think again. You have no idea what he’s capable of. But S.E. Cupp sure does:

Musk is going to run for President, isn’t he… pic.twitter.com/YhNXJNQwNz — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) April 29, 2022

Elon Musk running for president? Of the United States of America? Well, we must admit that we hadn’t really considered that possibility. Mostly because it’s incredibly stupid.

Yes — Wizard of Odd (@JoeCraw11054718) April 29, 2022

No.

yep — marcella (@cella12) April 29, 2022

Except no.

S.E. Cupp literally gets paid to understand the basics of how the U.S. government works. Remember that.

You know he can't, right? — I'm back, bitches! (@Harry_The_Tech) April 29, 2022

Does she know, though? We’re honestly not sure.

Well, I’m betting someone would probably set out on a disinformation campaign suggesting that they located his birth certificate in some African nation… oh wait. — Michael V. Pearce (@ushistorynut) April 29, 2022

Heh.

Hey @secupp I'll let you figure this out..but he cannot run for POTUS, here is a hint…. https://t.co/lm5D1cynBr pic.twitter.com/AtzoFvFUb2 — Rick Barrett-The Armed Catholic™️ ⛪️ 📻🔫 (@BarrettBrief) April 29, 2022

Last time we checked, Elon Musk wasn’t born a U.S. citizen. So even if he wanted to run for POTUS, he’d be wasting his time.

he was born in South Africa so i don’t think he can — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) April 29, 2022

He can’t — StephanieW 🇺🇸🇺🇦 🌻 (@stephwest28) April 29, 2022

S.E. Cupp could run for president, though. Let that sink in.

CNN contributor has no idea of the constitutional qualifications for election as President, more at 11. https://t.co/SzUf5CNJny — Rational Policy 🇺🇲🇺🇦🇹🇼🇭🇰🇮🇱🇦🇫 (@ratlpolicy) April 29, 2022

I can be a journo simply based on having more high school Civic and History lessons than most elite journos. 🤦 https://t.co/LjPDhbFM9C — JamestheCatholic (@TheTexasTrad) April 29, 2022

Facts First™, baby.

***

