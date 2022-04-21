Earlier, we told you about Jen Psaki getting visibly irritated when Chris Wallace asked her why Joe Biden “has been so sheltered from the press.” President Biden has not been sheltered from the press, she insisted! Not even a little bit.

We pointed at her and laughed for trying to gaslight us with such an obvious, demonstrably false claim. But to Joe Biden’s credit, he did take some questions today.

He just didn’t understand them:

Asked about extending Title 42, President Biden first says he's not considering delaying ending it, then seems to conflate it with Justice Department appealing mask mandate ruling. "There has been no decision on extending Title 42." CDC announced Title 42 will end in May. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 21, 2022

Seems to conflate? No, Kaitlan, he just straight up conflated the two things.

Watch:

Oh… my… God… Joe Biden was asked about Title 42 on the southern border. He started talking about the DOJ appeal on airplane mask mandates. pic.twitter.com/yGaHsuEbaB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 21, 2022

Could’ve happened to anyone … who isn’t all there.

"…if in fact it is strongly concluded by the scientists that we need Title 42…" https://t.co/rICv3hWSa1 — Ryan 🌻 (@alwaysonoffense) April 21, 2022

“strongly concluded by the scientists that we need title 42” ???????????????????? — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) April 21, 2022

“No more mean tweets” gets less and less impressive every time Joe Biden opens his mouth.

This is fine https://t.co/fARMQCD9U9 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 21, 2022

The handlers in bunny suits couldn't tackle Biden in time to stop this one https://t.co/RW7vY0nMtb — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 21, 2022

Maybe the White House should just save themselves the time and embarrassment by just having the Easter Bunny take questions from now on.

To his defense, the reporter probably read the wrong question that was given to him by the White House. — Daniel Thompson (@bighuskerdan) April 21, 2022

How scary is it that that’s entirely possible? Good Lord.

I don't see how you look at this and aren't at least concerned as to what is going on. And this is in public, with a clearly articulated question. I have a hard time imagining what happens in private on even more complex issues. — Christopher Ball (@chrisball96) April 21, 2022

We don’t, either. But we fully expect the likes of PolitiFact to put their Top. Men. on trying to find a way to make this look not as bad as it actually is.

Can't wait for the "fact check" explaining that we all heard Biden wrong. https://t.co/qAP46b15eK — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 21, 2022

Shouldn’t be long now.

