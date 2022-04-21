President Biden spoke today about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and announced the U.S. would be sending another aid package that amounts to nearly a billion dollars:

Trending

That’s in addition to the well over $10 billion in U.S. aid that’s already been sent to Ukraine:

The new military assistance package includes much needed heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition, and drones for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. It builds on roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance that Biden had previously approved for Ukraine.

He said that $13.6 billion approved last month by Congress for military and humanitarian assistance was “almost exhausted.”

Biden’s also headed to the west coast today, and at the end of his remarks he let reporters know he couldn’t take many questions because he had “a plane to catch.” The Hill’s Joe Concha spotted some irony there:

“A plane to catch”? Is Biden flying commercial today or something?

It’s not uncommon for Biden to say something like that in order to escape having to answer too many questions.

***

Related:

Here’s another cleanup effort by the White House after President Biden (mis)speaks about Ukraine

‘Amazing footage’: Here’s video of British PM Johnson and Ukraine President Zelenskyy taking a stroll around Kyiv

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Foreign AidJoe BidenUkraineVolodymyr Zelenskyy

Recommended Twitchy Video