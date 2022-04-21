President Biden spoke today about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and announced the U.S. would be sending another aid package that amounts to nearly a billion dollars:

BIDEN: "Today I'm announcing another $800M to further augment Ukraine's ability to fight in the East, in the Donbas region." pic.twitter.com/C3X9HINHg9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 21, 2022

BREAKING: President Biden announced he has approved an additional $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, but warned Congress will need to approve additional assistance. https://t.co/lwAg2c2xii — The Associated Press (@AP) April 21, 2022

That’s in addition to the well over $10 billion in U.S. aid that’s already been sent to Ukraine:

The new military assistance package includes much needed heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition, and drones for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. It builds on roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance that Biden had previously approved for Ukraine. He said that $13.6 billion approved last month by Congress for military and humanitarian assistance was “almost exhausted.”

Biden’s also headed to the west coast today, and at the end of his remarks he let reporters know he couldn’t take many questions because he had “a plane to catch.” The Hill’s Joe Concha spotted some irony there:

Also Biden: “I can only take one or two questions. I’ve got a plane to catch.” Yep. The guy who is always late has an Air Force One to catch, which keeps a tight departure schedule. https://t.co/r2VUXvUEAR — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 21, 2022

“A plane to catch”? Is Biden flying commercial today or something?

Biden said: “I’ll only take one or two questions, I’ve got a plane to catch.” So Air Force One could leave without him? — James Hunt ©️ (@MiffedFan) April 21, 2022

It’s not uncommon for Biden to say something like that in order to escape having to answer too many questions.

