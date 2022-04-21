Yesterday, CNN+ was thrilled to announce that host Chris Wallace would be talking with none other than soon-to-be-former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

#WhosTalkingToChrisWallace tonight: White House @PressSec Jen Psaki on her time behind the briefing room podium and the current state of politics. pic.twitter.com/mXchOVaVkP — CNN+ (@CNNplus) April 20, 2022

If you’re like us, you didn’t watch it (because who the hell pays money for CNN+ anyway?). But if you’re like us, you will also be pretty glad that someone from Newsbusters did watch it and decide to share it with us, because something kind of amazing and awesome happened:

Chris Wallace asked Jen Psaki why Biden has been so sheltered from the press. Psaki got clearly offended and Wallace actually pushed back! pic.twitter.com/8QHJZPBoxS — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) April 20, 2022

We admit: we were expecting a love-fest full of softballs and giggles, but Wallace actually held Psaki — and Joe Biden — accountable for something, and he kept at it!

This video tweet of @CNNplus has more views than they have subscribers. https://t.co/lG7RxTzV3A — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) April 21, 2022

That’s probably true.

Wallace doesn’t have anything to lose. His career is running on 3 cylinders and the oil is burning — Mags Quint (@MagsQuint21) April 21, 2022

Honestly, at this point, it doesn’t really even matter. We’re just glad to see a liberal journalist make Jen Psaki squirm. Like, just look at her. Her face, her body language … clearly she went into this interview thinking it’d be a piece of cake and Wallace would limit his questions to questions about what a fantastic job she’s done as White House press secretary and how awesome it is to work for an amazing president like Joe Biden.

We can’t believe we’re saying this, but we thoroughly enjoyed that exchange.

I love how shocked Dems get when they actually get pushed back on by the media. It’s almost as if they’ve been pampered so long they aren’t used to it. https://t.co/AwIbOtYJlq — some guy from PA (@Pennthusiast) April 21, 2022

We genuinely loved to see it. But we’re no fools: we don’t expect this sort of thing to happen again anytime soon. Especially considering Jen Psaki’s upcoming career move.

Watch this and remember Jen Psaki is literally an already-hired member of the media …right now. She is about to work for NBC News and she clearly has disdain for both the institution of journalism, and the truth. https://t.co/UZSDK4yVin — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) April 21, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video