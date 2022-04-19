If we may take a brief digression from the dumpster fire that is WaPo’s Taylor Lorenz doxxing the woman behind Libs of Tik Tok, let’s listen in on what Jen Psaki had to say during this afternoon’s White House press briefing. We promise that it’s terrible in its own right.

“There are still a lot of people in this country that want to have masks,” says Jen Psaki defending mask mandates. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 19, 2022

Who are these people and why do they all have absolutely no business whatsoever dictating unscientific policy?

No one is stopping them. https://t.co/S1hC6QLvMP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 19, 2022

Seriously, we’re totally cool with masking — if you choose to do it. When the federal judge struck down the mask mandate extension yesterday, she didn’t include any stipulations forbidding anyone from wearing a mask if they want to.

And they can wear them. Who said they couldn’t ? — Matt Waller (@4WallerOU) April 19, 2022

And they can. That it is not compulsory does not mean it is forbidden. https://t.co/2vu0vmr24I — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 19, 2022

Exactly. But we get the feeling that Jen Psaki has a problem with words in general. Check out what else she said shortly before that bit:

“Anecdotes are not data” says Jen Psaki, dismissing videos of gleeful passengers taking masks off on planes — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 19, 2022

So what Jen Psaki is telling us not to believe our lying eyes and ears, even when we can see for ourselves that there are a lot of people out there who don’t want to wear a mask indefinitely and are happy to be able to breathe air without having to do it through some kind of unnatural barrier.

cool, so we can ignore all those people talking about their endangered family members? https://t.co/G1WjTZ7cmp — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 19, 2022

She’s also telling us that. Whoops.

Yeah what's with politicians using anecdotes to push policy https://t.co/AyNcqXi5UI pic.twitter.com/zThNNL0xqj — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 19, 2022

The White House has a chance to do the right thing and encourage Americans to get on with their lives, even while still taking reasonable precautions, and instead, they’re doing … whatever this is. It’s truly amazing to behold.

They're actually doing this! Not in my wildest dreams did I think they were even this dumb enough to go this route right before a national election. https://t.co/68EHiaxLpE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 19, 2022

There is no floor. https://t.co/I64jR6gPfc — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 19, 2022

November is gonna be something, isn’t it?

202 days until the next national election. https://t.co/W313Glq5Pm — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 19, 2022

Midterms are not a mandate says Jen Psaki as Dems lose by the largest margins ever in November https://t.co/G0pjQEgSRy — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) April 19, 2022

“Why are Democrats going to get a shellacking in November?" ME: https://t.co/9vLNlw8zdo — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) April 19, 2022

Anecdotes are data and November is coming. https://t.co/Ktcc1ZaAwZ — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 19, 2022

We’re already popping the popcorn. Forgive us for dipping into it a little early, but we just can’t resist:

Reporter: "Should people continue to wear masks on planes?" Biden: "That's up to them." pic.twitter.com/SyEg4WUzxu — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2022

Uh-oh … Jen had better call the Easter Bunny.

***

