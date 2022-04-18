Something happened today … something shocking and appalling. But mostly, it was awesome.

As we told you earlier, a federal judge has struck down the Biden administration and CDC’s extension of the mask mandate for airplanes and other forms of public transportation.

You love to see it. Well, we love to see it, at least. We can’t speak for everyone:

Not sure what Kathryn Kimball Mizelle’s age has to do with any of this. Democratic politicians frequently look to teenagers for policy guidance, after all. And unlike those teenagers, Judge Mizelle actually has a legit C.V.

But yeah, the libs who had hoped with all their hearts for a perpetual mask mandate are extremely disappointed by this development. As you can imagine, Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern is absolutely beside himself right now:

Maybe it’s so hard to overstate the “brazen hypocrisy” because there isn’t really any brazen hypocrisy to begin with.

Forget it; he’s rolling.

All federal judicial nominees should be run by Mark Joseph Stern first, so that something like this doesn’t happen again.

Did Judge Mizelle issue any sort of ruling that forbids people from wearing masks if they want to? Mark is free to wear a mask for as long as he pleases. Preferably it’ll be the kind that can double as a muzzle.

And by “court reform,” Mark means, of course, only allowing liberal judges to serve on the bench.

Well, considering that Mark Joseph Stern is Twitter-famous in part because he tried to get Ilya Shapiro fired by sliming him as a racist, the nature of his beef with Judge Mizelle is pretty on-brand.

Mark is very special. An “expert” in his own right.

The ridiculous man-child thinks the government is there to do his bidding. Everything he likes is good, and everything he doesn’t like is evil, and it’s the government’s job to rule over us accordingly.

Because that was different, because … look, it just was, OK?

Maybe Mark should leave the legal analysis to Dan McLaughlin and just stick with what he knows. We’re not sure what that is, but hopefully he’ll manage to find something. Eventually.

Sad!

We do pity him a little … but we’re also somewhat concerned:

You know, it kinda does!

***

