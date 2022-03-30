We were today years old when we learned of the existence of a pair of guys named Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams. Evidently they’re famous YouTube personalities.

And they’re having a baby! Well, sort of. They’ve settled on an egg donor who will provide the egg that is eventually fertilized by sperm from one of them:

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams reveal they've chosen an egg donor for their baby 😱https://t.co/uvP3nvbJO2 pic.twitter.com/Uqb3cOYoe3 — PopBuzz (@popbuzz) March 28, 2022

Congratulations to them on their growing family! We just have one question, and it’s same the question that Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, is asking:

Why aren't one of them having the baby? https://t.co/gId4nkqTRJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2022

We’ve been told by countless gender theory experts that men can have periods and thus have babies. So why do Shane and Ryland need an egg donor? Shouldn’t they be able to take care of business on their own? They’re two men. Surely they’ve got all the equipment they need to get the job done.

Can we get a biologist over here please. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2022

Is Ketanji Brown Jackson all through with hers yet? While we wait, we turn to Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern, who came across Miller’s tongue-in-cheek tweets and was repulsed. According to Stern, Miller’s tweets are shining examples of unbridled Republican homophobia:

Last week I wrote about the GOP ending its tactical retreat on same-sex marriage and turbocharging its anti-gay agenda. There's a cultural element to this, too—we're seeing the party's media figures attempt to resuscitate the kind of casual homophobia that seemed to be waning. pic.twitter.com/pFYwUAvZBd — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 30, 2022

Can we stop you right there for a sec, Mark?

Homophobia?

I have been repeatedly told, through multiple media platforms, at the threat of being banned from social media if I dare question it, that men can get pregnant. So, I will ask you what Stephen did. In clear, biological terms, why can't they have the baby? https://t.co/nrdtm6C4uv — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@chadfelixg) March 30, 2022

What did Miller do that was so homophobic? Maybe if we keep reading Mark’s thread, we’ll get to that. So let’s continue:

It's not just the resurgence of Republican claims that gay people are "groomers" who indoctrinate and molest children. It's the return of nasty, drive-by homophobia, the casual mockery of same-sex couples that works hand-in-hand with anti-gay legislation.https://t.co/ghf0M6qxYf — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 30, 2022

OK, Mark, but which Republicans are claiming that gay people are groomers? Must be an extremely silent majority, because we haven’t really heard from any of them. We have, however, heard from plenty of Republicans who don’t think teachers should be teaching young children about sexuality and gender identity, particularly without parental consent. Which seems like a pretty reasonable position to take and isn’t rooted in homophobia.

Uh. Gay people are not groomers. Anyone, gay or straight or whatever, who wants to teach little kids about sexuality is a groomer. https://t.co/KOVmaKvXjQ — RBe (@RBPundit) March 30, 2022

You misunderstand.

LGBT activists and progressives like yourself are insisting gay people are groomers who indoctrinate and molest children by calling laws designed to protect children from adult predators, 'Anti-LGBT.' Republicans just don't want small children's taught porn. https://t.co/aQgRKwOZNQ — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@chadfelixg) March 30, 2022

Mark Joseph Stern is trying to use the Left’s dishonest framing of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill to paint the GOP as a dangerous collection of homophobic bigots.

It seems to me that casual mockery of gay people and their families is on the rise among the conservative media figures whose job is to restore a cultural environment in which anti-gay legislation is deemed acceptable. We are backsliding on gay rights with truly shocking speed. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 30, 2022

This is absolutely right. Anti-gay media figures have accelerated their assault on same-sex couples by accusing them of exploiting women through surrogacy—even though the substantial majority of U.S. couples who use a surrogate are heterosexual!https://t.co/u5lanAf486 — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 30, 2022

So Republicans are accusing same-sex couples of treating women like handmaids? What?

Dave is dead on here. It's worth noting that the substantial majority of U.S. couples who adopt children are heterosexual! Conservatives were angry at a same-sex couple for doing something that opposite-sex couples do all the time. It's just homophobia.https://t.co/FD1k5rHqIz — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 30, 2022

It’s not homophobia, Mark. Stop trying to make it about homophobia.

And while I hesitate to return to this well, @daveweigel reminds me of yet another example of the casual, drive-by homophobia that appears to be resurgent these days. pic.twitter.com/ikU4z4M698 — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 30, 2022

That’s not homophobia either, Mark.

Wait. What's homophobic about pointing out that males can't get pregnant? https://t.co/w9cOJb7WTG — RBe (@RBPundit) March 30, 2022

Nothing. Literally nothing about it is homophobic.

Bottom line: The surge of anti-gay legislation cannot be separated from the rise in casual homophobia among the GOP's media figures, who are striving to create a cultural environment in which homophobic laws can flourish once again. And it's happening with lightning speed. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 30, 2022

PS: The target of homophobia at the start of this thread may be a bad person, but—of course—for reasons that have nothing to do with him being bisexual. My point is that public figures in same-sex relationships are increasingly facing homophobic attacks from conservative media. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 30, 2022

Your point is stupid, Mark. And as far as Miller’s point is concerned, it flew right over your head.

I wasn't mocking them, Mark. I was mocking people like you. Would you like to answer my question? https://t.co/JuBaZGnyQP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2022

Hi Mark. I asked a simple question. Would you like to take a crack at it or do we need to call a biologist? https://t.co/F1HFm3ldVH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2022

Mark, can a man have a baby? Y/N. I feel this is just an easy biology question. https://t.co/dy0oGw4R3V — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2022

Mark, can a man have a baby? https://t.co/A10sF0QJot — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2022

Mark, this is a good long drawn out thread over something I never said, but can you answer for me if a man can have a baby? https://t.co/SZJkFxA4OP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2022

Mark had plenty to say before … why can’t he even muster a response to a simple yes-or-no question?

This thread is a monument to the hypocrisy of the "conservatives argue in bad faith" crowd. The projection is bright enough to be seen from space. https://t.co/N82wmNc5zj — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) March 30, 2022

Well said. This is world-class projection from Mark Joseph Stern.

Nevertheless, Stephen L. Miller persists.

Welp, guess I'm not teaching any classes at Georgetown now. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2022

Guess not. Georgetown’s loss, though.

