Just a few days ago, the CDC extended the mask mandate for air travel and other forms of public transportation:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was extending the order, which was set to expire on April 18, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.

“In order to assess the potential impact the rise of cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and health care system capacity, the CDC order will remain in place at this time,” the agency said in a statement.

Today a federal judge in Florida found the Biden admin/CDC’s edict on masks to be unlawful:

Trending

This is going to trigger Dr. Fauci:

US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the mandate was unlawful because it exceeded the statutory authority of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and because its implementation violated administrative law.

It was clear that this administration planned to hang onto that particular mandate as long as possible.

We can be very certain that the usual fear-mongering suspects will be sounding all kinds of alarms about this ruling. The Biden administration will no doubt appeal the ruling so we’ll see what happens.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CDCJoe Bidenmask mandate

Recommended Twitchy Video