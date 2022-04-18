Just a few days ago, the CDC extended the mask mandate for air travel and other forms of public transportation:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was extending the order, which was set to expire on April 18, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S. “In order to assess the potential impact the rise of cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and health care system capacity, the CDC order will remain in place at this time,” the agency said in a statement.

Today a federal judge in Florida found the Biden admin/CDC’s edict on masks to be unlawful:

Finally, Biden/CDC’s absurd mask mandate for travel has been struck down — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 18, 2022

JUST IN – U.S. federal judge declares CDC's mask mandate for planes and trains unlawful.https://t.co/E6fHnsSHAu pic.twitter.com/gfJP9dEGMY — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 18, 2022

BREAKING: Florida judge overturns CDC mask mandate for public transit, planeshttps://t.co/leQyypzccr — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) April 18, 2022

This is going to trigger Dr. Fauci:

US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the mandate was unlawful because it exceeded the statutory authority of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and because its implementation violated administrative law.

It was clear that this administration planned to hang onto that particular mandate as long as possible.

BREAKING: Federal Judge issues nationwide injunction ENDING the CDC and Biden’s airport/public transportation mask mandate. Huge WIN for Freedom! — Here's Johnny (@johnnyrwhitsett) April 18, 2022

Common sense, who would be against this. — Looking At Stats (@lookingatstats) April 18, 2022

We can be very certain that the usual fear-mongering suspects will be sounding all kinds of alarms about this ruling. The Biden administration will no doubt appeal the ruling so we’ll see what happens.

