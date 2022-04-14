You guys know how much we hate Fake News around here, right? BS narratives and whatnot definitely do get under our skin.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate good satire when we see it. We’re huge fans of The Babylon Bee, of course, but recently we’ve also come to admire the comedic stylings of Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk, the two geniuses behind the “Woke vs. Racist” video. They’ve done some fantastic work as a team. But they’re also quite talented when they go it alone.

Today, it’s Polishchuk’s time to shine. He’s put together a new video in the wake of Elon Musk’s announcement that he’s made an offer to buy Twitter, and it does not disappoint.

Please to enjoy:

Elon Musk is Making My Job at Twitter Unsafe!!! pic.twitter.com/YZQqgRc2K7 — Danny Polishchuk (@Dannyjokes) April 14, 2022

It’s like when Moses saw the burning bush. We’re just blown away by the awesomeness we’ve witnessed.

We live in a age where most of us can't tell if this is real or fake. — Steve (@StevemeTV) April 14, 2022

The scary part is its somewhat believable. — theDudecZech (@gonzohunt) April 14, 2022

Well, the best jokes contain a kernel of truth. This one contains a whole freakin’ cob of it.

And that’s what makes it so brilliant.

It hits every note. Checks every box. Lefties — Twitter employees or otherwise — are flipping out not just because Elon Musk could be their boss, but because in just making the offer, Musk has ripped the masks from their faces and shattered them on the floor.

Lefty outrage given us plenty of material to work with today, and it’s an absolute pleasure to watch Polishchuk just totally run with it

Billions of dollars’ worth.

***

Related:

The ‘Woke vs. Racist’ guys are back, and this time they’re making a powerful case for the Taliban to accept women

Recommended Twitchy Video