If this is what modern-day therapists are really like we’ll pass, thanks.

We’ve written about Ryan Long in the past as he typically mocks the silliest and most ridiculous SJW theories and narratives you come across in America. This time, Long is addressing therapists blaming society for people having issues and claiming society should change to fix those with the issues.

The part about posting online blaming men is our favorite.

Watch:

Modern therapist tells the world to change pic.twitter.com/Lkuk5qBoZD — Ryan Long (@ryanlongcomedy) March 8, 2021

What’s sad (yet hilarious) is that this is very close to reality.

I actually had to check this was satire because it's the type of thing I keep seeing on the internet that I want to laugh at but technically I'm not allowed 🤣 — J A (@JA86433356) March 8, 2021

Good satire is sometimes so good you can’t tell if it’s satire.

Long has mastered this.

We've reached the point where it isn't even sattire. — TacticalSnail (@TacticalSnail) March 8, 2021

That last line made me laugh out loud i'm not even kidding — Cemolion (@CemolionJewel) March 8, 2021

Excellent and pretty much spot on! 🙌😂😂😂 — Peter (@LangletPeter) March 8, 2021

This video makes me realize that I 👏 need 👏 to 👏 do 👏 better 👏 period 👏. — AttorneyManbun (@XanderCrews34) March 8, 2021

IT’S SOCIETY’S FAULT!

LOL

I'll stop cleaning my room IMMEDIATELY — JoeCondor (@JoeCondor4) March 8, 2021

I know, all my problems are because the world is too phobic. pic.twitter.com/vUVIdLaFBa — MissFit (@MISS35919216Fit) March 8, 2021

I've sent this to my therapist. Now he knows what I take expect from our sessions instead of all this work he's trying to put me though. — Макс Янков (@GolerGkA) March 8, 2021

Shame on any therapist who expects their patient to do the work.

Heh.

***

