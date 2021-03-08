Awww yes, the famous wage gap myth. Gotta love the classics.

So either this is total BS and she’s trying to say the gender wage gap is SOOOOOOO bad that even a four-year-old knows about it or she’s admitting that she talks about politics in front of her small child.

Either way, this is not a great look.

Two-year-old corgi: mummy I wish you could stop working forever and just play with me every day.
Editor: (shocked dog can speak English): Holy crap, you can speak English.
Two-year-old corgi: Duh

Hey, that’s as believable as the woke 4-year-old worried about the wage gap.

Right?!

Trending

Sort of what we said as well.

Good thought.

It is literally illegal already to pay a woman less just because she’s a woman.

Ouch.

We’ll take ‘things that didn’t happen for $500, Alex.’

Awww man, we so miss Alex Trebek. 🙁

***

Related:

Not enough popcorn! Lefty Twitter RAGES at Justice Dems blue-check for comparing Clintons to a monarchy and ROFL

‘Not how it works, Scooter’: Sen. Chris Murphy praising himself and the Biden administration for ‘ending the pandemic’ goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

‘Give me a break’! Megyn Kelly TORCHES Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their self-serving ‘poor us’ interview with Oprah and NAILS IT

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChildClare Wenhamfeministgender wage gap