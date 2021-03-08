So, we get what Justice Democrats and former Elizabeth Warren ‘devotee’ Max Berger was trying to do here … sort of. Not entirely sure why he thought going after the Clintons would go over well with the Left (the Right just mocked and ridiculed him for his Bush comparison) but here we are.

Seems he was inspired by that train wreck of an interview that left so many others like Megyn Kelly underwhelmed.

If there was ever a clown-show of a thread, this one is it:

Americans: Thank god we don’t have royals! Also Americans: pic.twitter.com/CrLqjBZ360 — Max Berger (@maxberger) March 8, 2021

But wait, there’s more!

Americans to Brits: Wow, I can’t believe you have a monarch. How’d you let such an outdated institution survive this long? Brits to Americans: Oh, you mean like private health care? — Max Berger (@maxberger) March 8, 2021

Private health care is an outdated institution?

Say what now?

Monarchy is bad. So is oligarchy. We should abolish both. — Max Berger (@maxberger) March 8, 2021

Keep in mind, Justice Democrats have given us such winners as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Presley.

Americans: Wow, the monarchy is ridiculous. Brits: <stares in electoral college> — Max Berger (@maxberger) March 8, 2021

The Electoral College literally keeps this country from being ‘ruled’ by one or two states … we imagine if California and New York ever flip red this nonsense about the Electoral College being racist and evil or now a ‘monarchy’ will gradually faaaade away.

Wow, a lot of folks in the replies pointing out America’s stark concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a tiny few is NOT literally the same as a hereditary monarchy. Huge, if true! Thanks y’all. — Max Berger (@maxberger) March 8, 2021

*sigh*

Max, in his natural state pic.twitter.com/sBrwhYyMS7 — Humper Hears a Ho (@twodogtown) March 8, 2021

Why DOES reminding you that the royal family is stupid upset you guys so much? — 🍗🎄 Unfollowing Everyone Acosta🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) March 8, 2021

He didn’t make any friends on the Left by trashing the Clintons:

I’m sure when William Jefferson Blythe was born to a widow in Hope Arkansas it was immediately and obviously known that he would one day rule the country — Scoop Jackson Stan (@howlettzer) March 8, 2021

Bro, the Clintons aren't a royal dynasty. It's literally two people who met in law school and got married. Smart people want to marry other smart people, God forbid both the husband and the wife have accomplished careers, amirite? — Brandon Zheng (@brandonazheng) March 8, 2021

Yeah, bro.

It strikes me as off base when people lump together the Bushes and Clintons like this. The Bushes are a three-generation political dynasty. The Clintons are a power couple. — Dan (@the_dan) March 8, 2021

Off base.

K.

Powerful families are not royals. Politicians who are children of politicians are not royals. — Koala (@mindfulkoala) March 8, 2021

But ELECTORAL COLLEGE!

What — democrats are good actually🥞 (@californiadem20) March 8, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

And she wasn't even the President, what the hell! — Mario Babić (@Croatsky) March 8, 2021

Yeah! *shakes fist*

Ah yes, Bill Clinton. Famously born in a palace, destined for a life of privilege. — LATVERIAN SPACE LASERS, YOU FOOLS! (@DOOM2020ORBUST) March 8, 2021

They’re so mad.

Sad.

***

