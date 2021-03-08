We’re not entirely sure what Prince Harry and Meghan thought people would think of their whiny interview with Oprah about how awful their privileged lives have been but we’re pretty sure this did not go the way they thought it would.

Sure, the normal group of outrage harpies who look for things to scream ‘racism’ about enjoyed it, but the majority of Americans were less than impressed with the amount of their self-perceived and in some cases even self-created victimhood.

Like this patronizing drivel:

WATCH: @Oprah asks Prince Harry if family members reached out to apologize for the reasons he felt he had to leave. “No, sadly not.” #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/2NtGZcmB5A — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

Megyn Kelly spoke for so many Americans after watching this clip.

In which M & H pretend that no royal has had it worse in the press than they have. Give me a break. Have you ever seen such privileged people wallowing in their own (perceived) victimhood like this? https://t.co/TTIiLhw9uD — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 8, 2021

But she couldn’t have lunch with her friends!

And they only live in a 10 million dollar house next door to Oprah!

THEIR LIVES ARE SO HARD.

Maybe not the best time to air this interview when so many Americans are still trying to financially recover from what their government did to them during a pandemic.

He's getting a bit thick around the middle. What's she feeding him? — William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) March 8, 2021

Well…Democrats do it frequently… — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 8, 2021

It is disgusting and shameful! Off with Harry’s head! — dsteffey (@dsteffey) March 8, 2021

Such pitiful victim-playing bullshit. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 8, 2021

They live such tough lives. — His Excellency President Mike Anderson 🇺🇸 (@m_anderson2015) March 8, 2021

We are weeping openly for them.

Totally.

I look forward to watching a billionaire question two millionaires on how hard it's been leaving billionaires, to continue being millionaires. Thoughts & prayers to Harry and Meghan in this difficult time, as they adapt to new staff AND a new mansion. #HarryandMeghanonOprah — Craig Stone (@craigstone_) March 6, 2021

LIFE IS SO HARD.

I am surprised that such a one way vindictive interview was allowed without challenge by the host. Or maybe I’m just seeing the headlines. — New Day (@fletch_one) March 8, 2021

You’d think Oprah might want to provide both sides of the story but … nah.

All this from a couple who wanted to escape the glare of publicity. — Alan Mc (@AlanMc15085991) March 8, 2021

Right? For a couple who didn’t want to live in the public eye, they sure are living in the public eye.

Heh.

What Diana put up with was far worse. For YEARS. Still wasn’t right but Meghan knew she wasn’t going to stick around. That’s why Oprah was at the wedding. Makes a good story. — ⫩ Natalie ⫩ (@__MissB__RW) March 8, 2021

I just feel like they have defined narcissism. — Doug Bynon (@dougfromlv) March 8, 2021

Must be a generational thing. They are literally meaningless to billions of lives, yet they think they are so relevant and important. Really weird — Brand (@FrayedEnds21) March 8, 2021

Weird and painfully annoying.

