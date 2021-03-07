The problem isn’t that morons want to cancel cartoon characters because they are super woke and need to get a damn hobby.

No no, it’s that Right-Wing blogs are ‘mad’ because these morons keep trying to cancel cartoon characters.

Yeah, that’s the ticket.

*so many eye rolls*

IT’S.

A.

CARTOON.

Pepe Le Pew says FU.

And it teaches a lesson that this behavior is WRONG.

But you know … rape culture or something.

Speaking of rape culture:

All day this. ^

Monster!

He’s certainly getting a good bit of attention for it.

Freakin’ ACME.

But it’s so meaningful to attack cartoon characters and pretend you’re doing something important!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

