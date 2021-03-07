Pro-life Evangelicals for Biden is really a thing.

We know.

We sat for a good five minutes contemplating how this could actually be real and then we remembered how ri-damn-diculous anyone who voted for Biden really is and it all sort of made sense.

In a sad and pathetic way.

Sounds like they are super bummed their candidate isn’t actually against abortion.

What a bunch of maroons.

Pro-Life Evangelicals for Biden: “We feel used and betrayed.” pic.twitter.com/63lWYu0IeU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 7, 2021

They really thought Biden was pro-life? HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

How stupid do you have to be to be pro life and support the abortion loving party and Biden, a man that's made it clear he doesn't care about abortion. — Szymon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) March 7, 2021

Pretty stupid.

Heh.

Is there anyone not disappointed by Biden at this point? — Brian Clowdus (@BrianClowdus) March 7, 2021

There are still some die-hard believers out there pretending Biden isn’t a complete trainwreck (see that ridiculous headline from WaPo) but yeah, most people have figured out this was a huge mistake.

But you know, at least the mean tweets have stopped.

Are we expected to believe anyone was this stupid? Sounds more like some serious covering their asses and/or buyers remorse possibly related to COVID checks that are too little too late. — Space (Using) Boomer (@charlietrips) March 7, 2021

It’s never a good thing when your better option is to play stupid.

No one was hiding this position. You weren’t played. He was very upfront about this. You had the most pro-life president and you traded him for nice tweets. — Courtney (@CShadegg) March 7, 2021

We got nothin’.

Where on earth did these folks get the idea they were going to be listened to? — Charles Bellows (@CenTXLakeRat) March 7, 2021

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

It took no "courage" to support Biden. That was abject stupidity. We warned you. You didn't listen. And now you'll "oppose" him? Bravo – here's the sound of one hand clapping. We're seriously screwed because of people like you, and abortion is the least of it.

Yes, it's that bad. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) March 7, 2021

Well that's because you were used and betrayed. You thought that would be better than mean tweets. You were wrong. Congratulations. Don't do it again. — Attack Yuuki (@yuuki_attack) March 7, 2021

You are idiots! You are pro life Christians who voted for the biggest pro abortion president in history, who just decreed our tax dollars will go to fund abortions world wide. You Idiots!!! — Bob (@Iburyyou) March 7, 2021

How were they betrayed?

It's not a secret that Biden is a huge proponent of abortion, and never seemed to take his faith seriously. — Ms. Cedar Bedar (@Wildkattz) March 7, 2021

Mostly you should feel like gullible morons. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) March 7, 2021

"Pro-Life Evangelicals for Biden" is about as contradictory as it gets. — Brett (@btwigg_) March 7, 2021

True story.

I saw that coming. pic.twitter.com/5A5XYGcgji — Jay O'Shamrocko. Keeper of Lists (@sc23cc) March 7, 2021

Who didn’t?

Except for these dolts.

Lol 😂 — Karla (@Greco611) March 7, 2021

That really sums it up.

Yup.

***

