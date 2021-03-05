Don’t ask us how a tweet about self-censoring turned into an all-out ridiculous back and forth claiming people on the Right would sacrifice their tax cuts if they could openly use the n-word like ‘in the good old days.’

We will just chalk this up to Twitter being Twitter.

It all started here:

Huh?

How did he make that jump from Bari’s tweet?

Oh, and if you think that’s nutty get a load of how Joy ‘Time-Traveling-Hackers-Posted-Homophobic-Slurs-On-My-Blog’ Reid responded:

Yup, Joy is still … Joy. And joy-less.

You know the face you make when you’re at the store and your mask has slipped a little bit beneath your nose and some crazy-eyed woman in a ‘Girl Power’ t-shirt starts to say something stupid to you but then thinks better of it because you give her the look?

Yeah, just made that same face.

It’s definitely a skill.

Trending

We know you know we know you know that we read a lot of stupid stuff on Twitter but Joy … yeah, her stuff is cream of the crop stupid.

Completely and even beyond unhinged.

This. ^

The time-traveling hackers who wrote a bunch of homophobic drivel on her blog to frame her and stuff.

Seriously.

But she won’t.

It’s different when she does it.

Or something.

***

Related:

‘My GOD’: Janice Dean just goes OFF on Cuomo over latest news his advisers literally pushed state officials to lie about nursing home deaths

Eric Swalwell really REALLY doesn’t want Senate Republicans reading the House Dems’ COVID relief bill (all of it) out loud … wonder why?

‘In today’s episode of Hell in a hand basket’: Megyn Kelly sums things up in this country with 1 perfect yet infuriating meme

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: joy reidN-wordright wing