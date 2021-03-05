Don’t ask us how a tweet about self-censoring turned into an all-out ridiculous back and forth claiming people on the Right would sacrifice their tax cuts if they could openly use the n-word like ‘in the good old days.’

We will just chalk this up to Twitter being Twitter.

It all started here:

Yes, because code-switching, mask wearing and all of the other hoops that black people have to go through to appease enough of the majority to even GET into law school isn't the issue. But censoring yourself from saying the N word amongst friends is https://t.co/PsKFXl1BUb — Dr. Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) March 4, 2021

Huh?

How did he make that jump from Bari’s tweet?

Oh, and if you think that’s nutty get a load of how Joy ‘Time-Traveling-Hackers-Posted-Homophobic-Slurs-On-My-Blog’ Reid responded:

I’ll say it again: people on the right would trade all the tax cuts for the ability to openly say the n-word like in “the good old days.” To them, not being able to be openly racist and discriminatory without consequence is oppression. Trump is the avatar for this “freedom.” https://t.co/RlqAFYe5Zr — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) March 4, 2021

Yup, Joy is still … Joy. And joy-less.

You know the face you make when you’re at the store and your mask has slipped a little bit beneath your nose and some crazy-eyed woman in a ‘Girl Power’ t-shirt starts to say something stupid to you but then thinks better of it because you give her the look?

Yeah, just made that same face.

This is perhaps the dumbest, most ill-informed thing I’ve ever read. Seriously, how did you get your head that far up your ass?! — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) March 5, 2021

It’s definitely a skill.

People on the Right? Like those that freed the slaves? Like those that voted unanimously for Civil Rights? THOSE people on the Right? Ask LBJ what he thought about black people, and your vote. He's

the one who had NO problem using that word. Neither does Joe Biden. — Utmost Conservative (@LeaningFarRight) March 5, 2021

We know you know we know you know that we read a lot of stupid stuff on Twitter but Joy … yeah, her stuff is cream of the crop stupid.

I'm on the right and in the south. I don't know anyone who feels this way. I don't like the n-word. Shame on you for using your platform to be so divisive. — lifeonthehill (@auntsa8100) March 5, 2021

Completely unhinged. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) March 5, 2021

Completely and even beyond unhinged.

What people on the right? Show me so I can call them out. — Neanderthalian Smirk (@FoundersGirl) March 5, 2021

This. ^

You are truly a mentally deranged and sick “person”. Hey @MSNBC —don’t you have some kind of mental health program for your employees? — Davis (@GIass_Onion) March 4, 2021

Who the hell tells you this crap? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) March 5, 2021

The time-traveling hackers who wrote a bunch of homophobic drivel on her blog to frame her and stuff.

I know you’re still upset that the FBI hasn’t caught that time traveling hacker that posted all of those homophobic comments on your old blog yet, but that’s no excuse to lie outright like this. You need to take a chill pill & stop your projection. — Unfettered Conversationist (@shaqraq1) March 5, 2021

Shock jock tweeting and attempting to keep the racial divide high, as that's your brand. Get a soul and stop all of this nonsense. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) March 5, 2021

Delete your account. This is abhorrent. — Yertle the Turtle (@SckNTyrd) March 5, 2021

Seriously.

But she won’t.

It was DEMOCRATS who loved the n-word. Learn history. Read a book maybe. — WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) March 5, 2021

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA, you have restored my faith in the stupidity of mankind. — Doug (@PsychoSix) March 5, 2021

Imaginary conservatives are real dicks, aren’t they?

🙄🙄🙄 — President Matt Cates (@Matt_Cates) March 5, 2021

Speaking of freedom to be openly racist, @MSNBC continues to employ Joy Reid. #Privilege https://t.co/CU1ZkKb0GI — David Henry (eat/my/shorts) (@imau2fan) March 4, 2021

It’s different when she does it.

Or something.

***

