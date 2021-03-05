Gov. Cuomo’s advisers pushed state health officials to lie about the deaths in nursing homes back in July of 2020. You know, back when the Hollywood elite and media had huge Cuomo-boners and were pretending he was the end-all and be-all when it came to battling the virus?

All we can keep thinking about is they gave this a-hole an Emmy.

HE WROTE A FREAKIN’ BOOK ABOUT WHAT A GOOD JOB HE DID.

There are no words for how evil this really is.

But Janice Dean had a few zingers we thought came close:

Good start.

Seriously.

Oh, and he was allegedly sexually harassing his aides but that’s another story.

Can you imagine if Trump had done something like this?

Unreal.

They still claim he told people to inject themselves with bleach. *eye roll*

They all should. Yes.

We will NEVER let them forget, either.

Cuomo got rich(er) on the backs of dead seniors. Sorry, not sorry.

***

