Gov. Cuomo’s advisers pushed state health officials to lie about the deaths in nursing homes back in July of 2020. You know, back when the Hollywood elite and media had huge Cuomo-boners and were pretending he was the end-all and be-all when it came to battling the virus?
All we can keep thinking about is they gave this a-hole an Emmy.
HE WROTE A FREAKIN’ BOOK ABOUT WHAT A GOOD JOB HE DID.
EXCLUSIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top advisers successfully pushed state health officials to strip a July report of data showing that more nursing-home residents had died of Covid-19 than the administration had acknowledged.https://t.co/z48ApGyVbp
— Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) March 5, 2021
There are no words for how evil this really is.
But Janice Dean had a few zingers we thought came close:
My God. https://t.co/PGAdJ0pzdl
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 5, 2021
Good start.
They purposely hid the numbers while @NYGovCuomo was promoting his book. He profited off of Covid and our dead loved ones.
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 5, 2021
Seriously.
Oh, and he was allegedly sexually harassing his aides but that’s another story.
Impeach. And then jail.
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 5, 2021
Can you imagine if Trump had done something like this?
Unreal.
They still claim he told people to inject themselves with bleach. *eye roll*
They should all go to jail.
Cuomo Aides Rewrote Nursing Home Report to Hide Higher Death Toll – The New York Times https://t.co/Pv2zhu97O0
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 5, 2021
They all should. Yes.
I will never forget those fawning, disgusting interviews about his “leadership” book on @CBSThisMorning @NBCNews @msnbc @abcnews @CNN while @NYGovCuomo, @melissadderosa and company were literally cooking the books about nursing home numbers.
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 5, 2021
We will NEVER let them forget, either.
Cuomo got rich(er) on the backs of dead seniors. Sorry, not sorry.
