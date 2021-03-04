Senate Republicans want every senator to hear word-for-word and line-by-line what the House Democrats are trying to pull with their so-called COVID relief bill. This way every American who wants to can hear it as well.

Makes sense to us, yes?

Republicans are telling me they plan to force Senate clerks to read the full $1.9 trillion relief bill aloud. Typically that process is dispensed with, but any single member can object and force a full reading of the bill. That alone could take 10 hours — even before votes begin — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 3, 2021

Sadly, Democrats don’t want them to read it out loud.

Almost like they have something to hide.

Like Eric Fang-Fang Swalwell:

Very mature. Americans are starving. Scraping by. Desperate to be vaccinated. But please, @SenateGOP, proceed with the theater. https://t.co/Qg9foM11Oq — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 3, 2021

Wanting people to know exactly what’s in the bill is immature?

Fascinating.

We looked for a melodramatic tweet like this from Eric when Nancy Pelosi was blocking COVID relief for political gain and gosh, we can’t seem to find one.

The bill is 90% pork. No one believes you have our best interests at heart. — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) March 4, 2021

Stop acting like this Bill is for “starving Americans”. This Bill sends more money for non-COVID relief than for the needs of “starving Americans”. Admit it. — Stuck in CA (@ca_stuck) March 4, 2021

Maybe you shouldn’t have packed so much pork in the Bill. Wait a minute.. pork… pork. Aren’t you the guy who slept with a Chinese spy? — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) March 4, 2021

I fail to see how reading the text of a bill is controversial… unless you don’t want people actually knowing what’s in it. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) March 4, 2021

If you wrote a clean bill that did one thing instead of sending 88% of the money to things other than COVID this wouldn’t be an issue. — Grimme Outlook ⚛️🏴‍☠️🇺🇸✝️ (@Evilchemteacher) March 3, 2021

1) if "Americans are starving", why has it taken over 6 months to "help"?

2) if "Americans are starving", why is only 9% of the bill "for Americans"?

3) if "Americans are scraping by", why not simply open the country?

4) Most Americans are NOT "Desperate to be vaccinated" — Zypldot (@zypldot) March 4, 2021

You just had an impeachment show trial. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) March 4, 2021

"Starving. Scraping by."https://t.co/mYy08uuDSj That's because blue state governor's imposed draconian, anti-science lockdowns on their states to tank the Trump economy because #OrangeManBad. — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) March 4, 2021

Says the impeachment theatre manager. Go fart on a Chinese spy. — Dr. Elrond Swanson (@jollygoat) March 4, 2021

Don’t tempt him.

***

Related:

She SO mad! AOC rages at ‘conservative Democrats’ (huh?) for not turning America into Socialist Sh*t-hole and LOL

‘Follow the science. Right.’: Brit Hume shares fact-filled thread DESTROYING Biden admin for allowing teacher’s unions to keep kids out of school

‘In today’s episode of Hell in a hand basket’: Megyn Kelly sums things up in this country with 1 perfect yet infuriating meme