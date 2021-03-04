Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez yelling at ‘Conservative Democrats’.

Huh.

We didn’t know there was such a thing.

To be honest we think she’s angry at traditional Democrats who aren’t caving to her plans of a Socialist utopia that will ultimately destroy our country and plunge us into unheard-of poverty and destruction because as far as we know there is no such thing as a conservative Democrat.

She mad though:

It’s like she doesn’t understand Biden is a part of all of this and trust us, the guy is not a Conservative Democrat. He’s an establishment guy.

Think swamp.

She continued:

Trending

Democrat majority, not Socialist Democrat majority, Sandy.

She was really rolling, right?

Look out, Democrats … AOC is shaking her fist at you.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Powerless.

Awww, the dude is the leader of the free world but his hands are tied.

Really?

This feel like buyer’s remorse to anyone else? Get out the popcorn …

***

