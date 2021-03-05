Imagine thinking people who don’t want the government forcing them to cover their faces are nihilistic.

Yeah, it came from Bill Kristol so we don’t put much stock in it but still …

David French jumped in to dump on those who would rather not be forced to wear a mask:

Bill is right. Anti-masking further exposed the darkness in parts of the right. It’s such a small thing to show love of neighbor, but that small thing was and is too much for all too many who claim to be pro-life. https://t.co/uv78PRfSId — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 5, 2021

Bill Kristol is right?

Yeah … no.

It’s honestly one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen. We’ll never know how many lives anti-mask sentiment cost. Again, it’s such a small thing, and masking always was a way to make re-opening safer and faster. — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 5, 2021

David should have known this wouldn’t go well:

Disagree with this. It's not a small thing, particularly not for kids. Much of Europe masks kids 12+up. We do it at 2. And the fact that it became a sign about loving your neighbor, instead of something that actually does anything to mitigate virus spread, is a big issue to me. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 5, 2021

Exactly – especially now that we know how misguided the mask guidance has been all along. The left immediately jumped on it as another way to vilify the right instead of following the science. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 5, 2021

David, you can’t possibly be this stupid, so I presume you are just that much of a virtue-signaling fraud. The data/science/logic prove that MASKS DO NOT WORK against a virus, & having the government mandate their use is an affront to everything for which this nation once stood. — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) March 5, 2021

Never underestimate the power of stupidity. This is why it's so hard to make stuff foolproof. Turns out stupid people are very ingenious. — All school (@allschool) March 5, 2021

Respectfully, David, I’d push back on part of this. Mask wearing is a small thing as a physical inconvenience, yes. But I think there’s a massive psychological toll and isolation it takes that shouldn’t be discounted. — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) March 5, 2021

SO MUCH THIS!!!

So does following rules that make no damn sense just because government told you to follow them. But that could just be me. — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) March 5, 2021

You all really need to cut the crap with the mask nonsense. It’s nothing more than a visual. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) March 5, 2021

It’s all about how it looks, not what it does.

***

