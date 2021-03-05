There are QAnon theorists? For real?

Huh.

Some people have WAAAAAY too much free time on their hands.

QAnon theorists switch date to March 20 after no Trump inauguration, call the 4th "false flag" https://t.co/vPw3L172v1 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 5, 2021

They had the wrong day, those theorists.

Whoda thunk a boogieman created by a bunch of bored trolls in social media wouldn’t be a reliable source.

We’re shocked.

From Newsweek:

Some QAnon supporters seemed to rebrand the March 4 conspiracy in the wake of community suspicion. While two individuals affiliated with the false theories simply suggested that Trump’s inauguration would take place sometime in the spring, one man, identified as Ken, told Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel that the former president “will be inaugurated again on March 20” in comments over the weekend. Ken also believes that “Trump is still in command of the military” and “Biden is acting as president as a ruse while the Pope and others are rounded up,” according to Weigel. The upcoming date will mark the 167th anniversary of the Republican Party’s founding. Former members of the Whig Party are said to have technically established the GOP during a meeting in Ripon, Wisconsin, on March 20, 1854.

They really believe this is a real thing.

We got nothin’.

anything to keep the NG in the capitol eh? — Essentl (@lordnazh) March 5, 2021

You are either being expertly trolled or unbelievably lied to Newsweek. It’d be sad, if it were anyone else but since it’s y’all, it’s just funny as hell. — KT-A Virginia Liberty Belle (@kt_liberty) March 5, 2021

Is this a parody account? — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) March 5, 2021

Right?

Man, there are some days we freakin’ wonder.

You mean BlueAnon. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 5, 2021

Y’all are being played — Jodi (@APLMom) March 5, 2021

Oh please, this is a load of bull. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) March 5, 2021

You AND these “theorist” are morons because NOTHING happened today so you’re moving the goal post since we’re mocking you.

See you on the 21st to redo the mocking — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 5, 2021

You people are pathetic. You are no better than the QAnon people. — Kathryn Beank511⚔️ (@BeanK511) March 5, 2021

We are being played by the Democrats on this. I want to see the "hard" evidence that there was supposed to be an attack on the Capital. This is dumb. — Dr. Pepper Texan (@DrPepperTexan) March 5, 2021

The only “false flag” is your reporting on these phony stories. — Janice (@jannyfayray) March 5, 2021

Very few in the media are even questioning these claims. pic.twitter.com/k7Y2dmTC6N — Dr. Freedom Fetish™ (@Thomas_Young77) March 5, 2021

And things keep getting dumber.

Check please!

***

