Cuomo was their Trump. Only much, much worse.

This behavior from the media is not ‘reporting,’ this is what we’d call fanboying (and fangirling). You can tell from the things they were saying that Cuomo was their anti-Trump.

And now that we’re seeing what an evil man Cuomo really is (and was), this doesn’t look so great for our brave firefighters in the media.

Watch this from The Daily Wire:

Sorry, that’s a minute and 25 seconds you’ll never get back.

‘Everything Trump isn’t … honest, brave’

‘Governor Cuomo is living in a different reality than Trump.’

‘Cuomo has become the leader of the Democratic Party.’

‘Remarkable show of leadership. He’s providing hope.’

Ugh, and Chris asking his brother if he was thinking of running for president?!

Dude.

Remember when this guy was their savior too? pic.twitter.com/ceBMxaaAPD — Dr. Van (@Paul13Jean) March 5, 2021

They sure can pick ’em.

So Brian is going to teach his kids to be more like Cuomo! lol — Kaytie (@kmhlpn) March 5, 2021

LOL.

Well, Cuomo claims he learned his behavior from his dad so …

CNN, June of last year. pic.twitter.com/kpATgg4M5T — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 5, 2021

We’d be embarrassed for them if we thought they knew how to feel embarrassed.

This is sickening… all those people he wrongfully gave death sentences — Loner (@therealPlumbuss) March 5, 2021

Sickening doesn’t begin to adequately describe this.

***

