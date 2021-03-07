Sorry, but the Left has the crazy conspiracy theory market all locked up.

Oh, we know, the media has been working overtime to frame the Right as the real crazies thanks to the idiots who broke into the Capitol on Jan 6 but the reality is, crazy comes in all shapes, sizes, and political ideals. And if there is indeed a QAnon there is also a BlueAnon.

And they deserve one another.

Sadly, we’re not hearing much about these conspiracy theories on the Left because they are far too busy pretending it’s the Right who is scary so they can justify keeping Biden in the basement. But when you look through all of their crazy allegations from the past four years … HOOBOY.

This is one heckuva thread:

WHAT DOES "BlueAnon" MEAN? "Who paid Brett Kavanaugh's debts?"

"Why did Justice Kennedy resign?"

"The Capitol riot was planned by Republicans, and Capitol police collaborated."

"Detention centers are concentration camps." and, obviously: "Trump is a Russian asset." Any others? https://t.co/lSl9NJTvN9 — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

Trump is a Russian asset.

They really believed that crap.

"Brett Kavanaugh is a gang rapist"https://t.co/a7pzG8Vuok — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

Totally debunked.

But it’s ok for Cuomo to have been accused of sexual harassment by five former aides.

"Melania Trump has a body double." I remember that one.https://t.co/TlW2PNpPfj — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

That’s RIGHT.

Wow.

Yes, her body double because Melania hated Trump so much or something.

"Trump committed felony obstruction 10 times to hide his collusion with Russia" Another good suggestion, though this is just a corollary to the "Trump is a Russian asset" conspiracy theory.https://t.co/AvTJCV80D2 — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

Why not 100 BILLION times?! It’s as believable.

“Trump is using the USPS to steal the election.” Oh man! Remember the pictures of mailboxes on trucks? Or the pictures of locked mailboxes at night? That was crazy.https://t.co/Z2EXdvNO2A — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It’s all a PLOT!

The entire Steele Dossier! There are people who still believe that the Pee Tape is real.https://t.co/aVjvc0b8Ed — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

And they mock the Right for questioning the election results in Pennsylvania.

Alrighty then.

The idea that Mueller would have gotten Trump but wasn't allowed to issue any conclusive findings is another popular #BlueAnon conspiracy theory.https://t.co/AVj5pYCde8 — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

We got nothin’.

Russian bounties, forgot about that one. Still never actually confirmed, even though @JeffreyGoldberg promised that sources would come forward soon.https://t.co/IwVPPvfIoO — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

And yet they never did.

The pivot from "Mueller's got him" to "Of course Mueller didn't get him; he couldn't" was very fast.https://t.co/LXDLaDsark — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

Mueller was their Santa Claus until he put a bunch of coal in their anti-Trump stockings.

Part of the mythology of QAnon (A CONSPIRACY THEORY THAT I OPPOSE) is that they don't know who Q is. We know who the Blue in BlueAnon is: It's Adam Schiff. How many times did he promise us that he had secret evidence?https://t.co/c3KBZB1Sag — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

Remember when Adam got fooled by some radio shock jocks because he wanted to get his hands on naked pictures of Trump? We’re not EVEN making that up.

Sandy Ocasio, the queen of BlueAnon, has the full range of conspiracy theories.https://t.co/x8Vp8EZ9yb — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

Concentration camps!

Good luck finding a single #BlueAnon Democrat who will admit that Brian Kemp is the legitimate governor of Georgia.https://t.co/mNZxpZqlBp — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

Literally anything by @SethAbramson. He has no sources or inside knowledge about anything.https://t.co/IWcFIyNPif — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

Seth and his 400-tweet long threads of insanity.

"The Federalist Society is an influential conservative group" isn't #BlueAnon, but speculating about secret influence and funding definitely is.https://t.co/WDXiGSlq3U — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

"Fine people" hoax isn't a conspiracy theory; it's just a misconstruing of what Trump said. The idea that "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by" was a coded message instead of just clumsy verbiage is very #BlueAnonhttps://t.co/m8d1yPEYfT — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

Hell, Biden is still pushing this lie.

The following Democrats voted against certifying Ohio's electoral votes in 2004, and are still in office:

Jim Clyburn

Danny Davis

Raul Grijalva

Alcee Hastings

Sheila Jackson Lee

Eddie Bernice Johnson

Ed Markey

Jan Schakowsky

Bennie Thompson

Maxine Watershttps://t.co/0ZPs69TKlO — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 2, 2021

BUT INSURRECTION! SEDITION! ELEVENTY!

Jeffrey Goldberg @JeffreyGoldberg got on TV and said many named sources would be coming forward to confirm Trump’s alleged remark about “suckers and losers.” Never happened.#BlueAnon https://t.co/CsYqQrGUnK — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 4, 2021

Never.

Happened.

All while they claim it’s the Right with the crazies.

They do so love to project.

***

