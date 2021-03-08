Burger King UK might want to rethink this social media campaign … just sayin’.

Women belong in the kitchen. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

YIKES! Right?

Now, they did continue on into a thread about their program and how there aren’t enough women working professionally in the kitchen BUT people on Twitter are not likely to read the follow-up tweets before they run off screaming into the Twittersphere about how sexist and misogynistic BK is.

Most people missed these two tweets:

If they want to, of course. Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We're on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career. #IWD — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

They should probably have included this in their first tweet but … nope.

We are proud to be launching a new scholarship programme which will help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary dreams! — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

And hey, this doesn’t sound like a terrible program but the way they’ve framed it?

Serious amounts of yikes.

Y’all do know you could’ve combined your tweets into 280 characters, correct? pic.twitter.com/KIZKo9CtPK — J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) March 8, 2021

Do they know?

Lol yall do know only a fraction of ppl reading this tweet will read the follow up, right? — Elaquent™ (@Elaquent) March 8, 2021

Yup.

OH NOEZ THEY MADE THE LIST!

Also, if you want proof that people only read one tweet and then flipped out look no further than the responses:

somebody working at Burger King really looked at this and thought it was a good idea — chop (@chopggs) March 8, 2021

BK UK answered:

To bring attention to the huge lack of female representation in the restaurant industry? Yeah we think it's a good idea, that's why we’ve created a scholarship to help give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

No one is saying the scholarship program is bad. They’re saying that one tweet on its own is not great.

Even KFC Gaming got in on the dogpiling:

BK UK tried again:

Why would we delete a tweet that’s drawing attention to a huge lack of female representation in our industry, we thought you’d be on board with this as well? We've launched a scholarship to help give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

HOOBOY.

Fast-food chains fighting in tweets is one of the few things left on Twitter that make us laugh.

Well, that and Joe Biden in general but you catch our drift.

***

