Sen. Chris Murphy tweets a lot of stupid stuff but this is impressively dumb:

Sat 10:37am. Home stretch. Month 2 of the Biden Administrarion and we are about to pass a bill that: -ends the pandemic

-cuts child poverty in half

-saves thousands of small businesses

-puts $1400 in pockets of every low and middle income American Not bad. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 6, 2021

Chris … dude, this looks so much worse than you even know.

And wtf? Cuts child poverty in half?

HUH?

No.

That cute little pat on this own back at the end just seals the deal on this dumpster fire of derp.

Are you telling me you could have passed an “end cancer” bill instead of screwing around renaming post offices? — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) March 8, 2021

RIGHT?!

Arbitrary cancellation of a pandemic? Who knew it was so easy! Politicians really can make a positive difference, impact how virology/science works, and make people forget about small business destruction 🙄 — Water CISO (@rcaslow) March 8, 2021

It’s a freakin’ miracle.

A bill ends the pandemic?! It’s a shame you don’t understand how dumb you sound. — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) March 8, 2021

To be fair, this is not the first time he’s sounded dumb.

Also—a cute little tax hike on working people.https://t.co/ED8QufWP2D — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) March 6, 2021

Oh yeah, if you’re a ‘gig worker’ or have any sort of business through Etsy or ebay or any other online store environment … they’re coming for you guys.

Raising taxes while pretending they’re doing people a favor.

Gross, right?

We've had three bills. Had you done your job prior, we could have ended the pandemic earlier and child poverty could be ended by now? So this is your narrative NOW? — 🌸🌺Jenny 2021 Optimist🌹💐 (@JCEdmund) March 8, 2021

There are,actually, some people that will believe this crap. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) March 8, 2021

Sadly, yes.

This bill ends the pandemic? I don’t think it works like that, Scooter. — Mac (@macthekabar) March 8, 2021

Not at all.

So the pandemic is over???

Teachers can get their asses back to work?

I can toss my mask in the garbage!

We can go to concerts & sporting events? You heard it here folks!

Back to normal TODAY!!!!!! — Becky (@kybecka) March 8, 2021

Take the masks off and go back to work, everyone!

OPEN ALL THE SCHOOLS!

A spending bill saved us all! LAWDY LAWDY.

Awesome. So teachers unions going back to the classroom Monday? Mask mandates end Monday? Name a small business it saves. Child poverty halved? You have got to be kidding. 🤣🤣🤣 — Bones (@ChimperScott) March 7, 2021

@SpeakerPelosi’s Exploitation Bill changed the allocation formula from being based on population to the unemployment rate. This change causes 23 states to gain $31.9 billion and 27 states to lose that funding. — Dr. Doctor 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) March 8, 2021

You charged every single american $5750 in order to give a fraction of it back to a fraction of the population. If I robbed a bank and only gave 10% back, would society be satisfied with that outcome? — NefariousNarwhal (@NecroticNewt) March 7, 2021

I'm sorry. How does your bill end a virus? — Auntie Sam (@auntiesam_2) March 8, 2021

*it doesn’t but his followers are dumb enough to believe this crap*

"Administrarion"???

You'd think mastering spell check would be a minimum requirement for being a Senator!!!

You might be dumber than AOC & Maxine Waters!!! — Snake Plushkitten – Avenger of the Already Avenged (@justplncate) March 8, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hey man, he was super busy ending the pandemic and stuff, he didn’t have time to check his spelling.

So in what way is giving millions to museums and art institutes, millions to preserve Native American languages and millions to build a tunnel to Canada and millions to build a tunnel from Pelosi's district yo Silicon Valley going to END THE PANDEMIC? — Sharlow (@sharlow_2) March 8, 2021

Whoa, whoa, whoa, you could have ended the pandemic all along? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) March 8, 2021

You don’t end a viral pandemic with a monstrous, overreaching bill that has relatively little to do with $$ to people. Virus: “you passed a bill? Ok, I’ll go dormant now.” — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) March 7, 2021

😂 Comedy gold! Especially the "ends the pandemic" 😂😂 — Dr. BlackAndWhite (@BlackNWhite365) March 8, 2021

What the hell kind of bullsnot is this? I mean this is top tier government wank — Sire Elf the WereSquirrel and Pepe mount (@TheRogue_Elf) March 8, 2021

Wow. If I didn’t know a bill could’ve ended the pandemic sooner. Shows you the true nature of the virus I guess. — Lady Stephanie Waterton of Sienna (@gritshappen) March 8, 2021

So when we see you still trying to end the pandemic we'll know you're just playing around? — Byakkotacotaco (@RummaTumTums) March 8, 2021

They weren’t playing around.

They were playing politics.

Which is pretty much the same thing so fair point.

***

