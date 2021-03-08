Piers Morgan lit Prince Harry and Meghan Merkle UP for their woe-is-us exclusive interview with Oprah.

And we thought Megyn Kelly let them have it.

Yikes-ville:

*NEW:

For Harry to have caused so much hurt to his grandmother the Queen at a time when her husband lies seriously ill in hospital, is just appalling. When it comes to mental health, it appears Meghan and Harry only care about themselves.

My column: https://t.co/KGvzyw0vCW pic.twitter.com/m1o2NkTWbB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

Piers seems less than impressed with Harry and his bride.

Then again, most people have been fairly critical. Again, not sure what they were thinking with this interview but all they really managed to do annoy people who don’t typically pay any attention to them in the first place.

The only people we see praising this interview were already on ‘their side’.

Plus, Piers brings up an excellent point. The Queen’s husband is literally in the hospital as Harry and Meghan whine about their privileged lives from their 10 million dollar mansion.

Not a great look.

Well, at least somebody cares about them. — Brian (@dustopian) March 8, 2021

I fear that our younger generations don’t respect her ROYAL HIGHNESS QUEEN ELIZABETH as much as you and I, Piers. I tell my kids regularly that although I love them, I would sacrifice them if I was summoned to do so by our ruling family and I wouldn’t think twice about it🇬🇧🇬🇧🍺 — Liam (@Skrrrtaz) March 8, 2021

Your mail online Article hit the nail on the head ! I’m in the US. I lost my dad last year, lost my job Im a single mom of 3 kids and a elderly mom that lives with me And we are struggling thanks to covid. fake Megan says “I haven’t seen my friends I can’t leave the house” is BS! — Melissa (@trossi1192) March 8, 2021

Poor thing, she couldn’t have lunch with her friends!

Great piece Piers.. agree entirely.. it is all just so self absorbing and attention seeking.. I do however find the brotherly relationship breakdown very sad 😢 — Carla Gill (@bacardiqueen) March 8, 2021

I agree Mr Morgan. Very dissapointed in him! X — Clifford Power (@CliffordPower3) March 8, 2021

It's good to see them keeping out of the public eye too. All that press and publicity was no good for them lol 😂 — Pault37 (@Pault371) March 8, 2021

Right? They were so adamant about getting out of the public eye.

HA HA HA HA HA

***

