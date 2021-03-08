Would someone please tell these people they can still wear a mask? Governor Abbott lifting the overreaching statewide mask mandate doesn’t keep them from wearing their masks or hiding under their beds for another year if that makes them feel better.

Imagine what sort of braindead butt-nuggets would protest to have their freedoms LIMITED?

Can’t make this up.

Service workers to rally at Texas Capitol on Monday, protesting the lift of the mask mandate https://t.co/IHonZDqvKc — KVUE News (@KVUE) March 8, 2021

We went to their little page on Facebook to check out this ‘coalition’ and it’s like 230 people whose founder brags openly about being a member of the Democratic Socialist Party.

Yeah.

In Texas.

Good luck with that.

They can still wear theirs. Need to quit crying — Chris Simpson (@Chris_Simpson13) March 8, 2021

Insurrection! Also they can wear a mask — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) March 8, 2021

Nobody is stopping the perpetually afraid from wearing a mask. Get a grip — Dave – Mechanic for Pinochet's Helicopter Rides (@DaveWenke) March 8, 2021

then they can get a differnt job — kenneth dean lester (@KennethLester) March 8, 2021

I guess they don't know their employers are free to continue requiring masks of employees AND customers #sayin — Kieran 'Joe Biden's Tapioca Dealer' Eleison (@KieranEleison) March 8, 2021

But the government isn’t forcing it and OMG PEOPLE MIGHT ACTUALLY THINK FOR THEMSELVES and nothing scares a Democratic Socialist more than freedom of thought and action.

Nor are they realizing they can just wear a mask without permission from anyone as well If said places don’t require one — Lynn … gab T_Lynn_Gambino (@LGambino1) March 8, 2021

Seriously the stupidest damn thing we’ll see today.

Arguing for MORE government control.

FFS.

***

