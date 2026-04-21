Rep. Jayapal Loves Cuba's 'Remarkable' Healthcare ... Cubans Risk Death on Rafts to Reach Florida

The public health system is apparently so great in Cuba people board makeshift rafts to try and escape the country.

REP JAYAPAL: "Cuba has a remarkable public health system." pic.twitter.com/rgrxyu6GOc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 21, 2026

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She's welcome to go live there.

Nearly 1 million Cubans fled to the U.S. from 2021-23, in large part due to the collapsed healthcare system https://t.co/FZcr5qnW4r — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 21, 2026

Democrats lie.

Which is why Cubans hand paddle 90 miles on styrofoam to reach Florida. https://t.co/YHX66Zo8nb — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) April 21, 2026

*Narrator voice*



Cuba does not, in fact, have a remarkable public health system. https://t.co/DNNAOoqQCS — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) April 21, 2026

This is the Medicare for all they want for us. They want us to live like Cuba. https://t.co/W4lKe2XmRF — Daniel Di Martino (@DanielDiMartino) April 21, 2026

They are welcome to go to Cuba and revel in their wonderful system. The United States is not interested.

Her eyebrows are halfway up on her forehead. https://t.co/9p5yfVrP75 — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) April 21, 2026

Exactly...

Death is prescribed often - and it keeps the health systems costs low... https://t.co/NWLQnHgSHp pic.twitter.com/GnifSuXLjZ — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) April 21, 2026

SNL skit right? right? https://t.co/jFguf1mZJ1 — James Jay Carafano (@JJCarafano) April 21, 2026

No, unfortunately this is the Democrats acting like Democrats.

Literally.

“Sort of the opposite of what the United States has.”



🫠 https://t.co/typl80qy6Q — Elizabeth Pipko (@elizabethpipko) April 21, 2026

She's such a clown.

The Left has been pushing this fairy tale for 60 years. https://t.co/GCRgYvNsEA — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) April 21, 2026

We have to stop electing stupid people https://t.co/VCvvwXtfHW — BartonBella (@BartonBella1) April 21, 2026

It's getting out of hand.

This woman is a liar who hasn’t checked any hospitals for the regular Cuban peasants in a while … and it SHOWS. https://t.co/QbXECDgx8c — Mailyn Salabarria (@MailynSpeaks) April 21, 2026

This is such a blatant lie. https://t.co/HJLYy4C7Bf — Patrick (@PMC713) April 21, 2026

Does anyone actually believe this? https://t.co/l04hlHo9Na — Patrick Parsons (@realPParsons) April 21, 2026

Yes, other dumb Leftists.

She's never been to Cuba, she has no idea.

Cuba's public health system is severely strained, with over 96,000 residents on waiting lists for surgery as of March 2026, driven by critical shortages of medicine, supplies, and staff.

Many people die waiting for care https://t.co/jtQ6rVh7Nu — Classified (OG) ™️ - (@classiflied77) April 21, 2026

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She's just a commie spouting propaganda, as they do.

The biggest lie in history parroted by an American https://t.co/wmaJaaoU23 — Luis H Ball (@ball1_ball) April 21, 2026

Yes. Jayapal is a joke.

We have endless evidence of the aggressive dishonesty of socialist politicians in America. The dishonesty of these socialists reaches the level of the sociopathic. https://t.co/n6BzhdztiC — TakingHayekSeriously (@FriedrichHayek) April 21, 2026

Lying is their second language.

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