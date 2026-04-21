Set Your DVRs: John Kerry to Make 'Special Appearance' on Colbert After Last-Minute...
Axios: DeSantis and Trump Discuss Top Roles — Supreme Court Named as Governor’s...
WATCH Special Election Results for Dems' DISGRACEFUL Push to Gerrymander Virginia LIVE on...
VIP
Ms. Rachel, Stop Lying and Stay in Your Lane: Toddlers Don’t Need Your...
Tucker Carlson Will Be 'Tormented for a Long Time' for Playing a Part...
Talking Skit: Jake Tapper Puts in Scripted Appearance on Colbert to Promote WHCD...
Tim Walz: Democrats Would Win the ‘Battle of Ideas’ Against Republicans If Their...
Obama Bro Says Jewish Insider ‘Intentionally Misinterpreted’ Chris Murphy’s Sarcastic Twee...
Mouth-Breather Makes BIG DEAL About How SORE-EE He Is About Voting for Trump...
Democrats Dropping Like Flies: Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick Quits to Dodge Expulsion Over Ethi...
Savanah Hernandez Calls CREEP Brian Shapiro OUT for Harassing Her in DMs and...
Ghost of Kyiv 2.0: Kinzinger Gets Duped by Iran — Ships Not 'Blowing...
Chuck Schumer Using Atlantic's Hit Piece to Attack Kash Patel Shows There's Something...
The Growth of Homeschooling in America

Rep. Jayapal Loves Cuba's 'Remarkable' Healthcare ... Cubans Risk Death on Rafts to Reach Florida

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on April 21, 2026
AP Photo/Hans Deryk, File

The public health system is apparently so great in Cuba people board makeshift rafts to try and escape the country.

Advertisement

She's welcome to go live there.

Democrats lie.

They are welcome to go to Cuba and revel in their wonderful system. The United States is not interested.

Recommended

WATCH Special Election Results for Dems' DISGRACEFUL Push to Gerrymander Virginia LIVE on Twitchy
Sam J.
Advertisement

No, unfortunately this is the Democrats acting like Democrats. 

Literally.

She's such a clown.

It's getting out of hand.

Yes, other dumb Leftists.

Advertisement

She's just a commie spouting propaganda, as they do.

Yes. Jayapal is a joke.

Lying is their second language.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CUBA DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA HEALTHCARE SOCIALISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH Special Election Results for Dems' DISGRACEFUL Push to Gerrymander Virginia LIVE on Twitchy
Sam J.
Axios: DeSantis and Trump Discuss Top Roles — Supreme Court Named as Governor’s Dream Job
justmindy
Tucker Carlson Will Be 'Tormented for a Long Time' for Playing a Part in Trump's Election
Brett T.
Savanah Hernandez Calls CREEP Brian Shapiro OUT for Harassing Her in DMs and He Just FREAKS (PICS)
Sam J.
COUP?! DataRepublican Drops Receipts in BOMBSHELL Thread About Why Pete Hegseth Is REALLY Being Targeted
Sam J.
Mouth-Breather Makes BIG DEAL About How SORE-EE He Is About Voting for Trump (There's Just 1 BIG Problem)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WATCH Special Election Results for Dems' DISGRACEFUL Push to Gerrymander Virginia LIVE on Twitchy Sam J.
Advertisement