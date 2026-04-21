WATCH Special Election Results for Dems' DISGRACEFUL Push to Gerrymander Virginia LIVE on Twitchy

Polls have closed in Virginia, where voters are deciding the fate of a hotly contested (unethical, possibly illegal) constitutional amendment that could let the Democrat-controlled General Assembly scrap the current representative congressional map and draw a brand-new one in time for the 2026 midterms – all under the polite banner of "restoring fairness" while promising to play nice again after the 2030 census.

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Many of us have called it a naked power grab aimed at flipping the state’s evenly divided 6-5 Democrat edge into something closer to a 10-1 rout, and with early voting turnout spiking in key areas, the results rolling in tonight could reshape not just Virginia’s delegation but the national House math heading into the midterms.

Thanks to our friends over at Decision Desk HQ, Twitchy has the live results below. Stay with us!

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We also wanted to take a moment to thank our readers for standing by us and with us through all of this craziness. Ok, so you guys are with us for the crazy anyway, but the redistricting push has surprised even us, and we cover this stuff for a living.

Thank you for reading our stories about this election, for supporting us, and, if you are in Virginia, for voting no.

Now, we wait and see.

And pray.

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