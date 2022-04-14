A little while ago, we shared Glenn Greenwald’s insightful thread getting to the root of the Left’s real issue with the prospect of Elon Musk buying Twitter. We recommend that you take a look if you haven’t already, because it dovetails nicely with another thread from Mary Katharine Ham today.

As Greenwald noted, liberals are extremely anxious about Musk being at the Twitter helm because up until now, they’ve enjoyed having the ability to share their opinions as well as the ability to get people’s opinions they don’t like shut down. Liberals have had a great deal of control over Twitter, and, by extension, narratives, and they’re terrified that they could lose it if Musk takes the wheel.

That’s a really interesting and great point. Now, it almost doesn’t matter whether or not Elon Musk buys Twitter, because the Left’s reaction to just the notion has laid bare their agenda. It’s out there for everyone to see. And no matter how emphatically they try to deny it now, the cat’s out of the bag.

Liberals running around today over Elon Musk like chickens with their heads cut off have let their narratives get away from them. It was bound to happen, what with creating so many.

Looking at you, Max Boot.

Freedom of speech is about protecting even the speech we don’t like.

At least (B) is based in reality. After all, look what’s happened to Twitter in even just the past few years.

Last time we checked, Twitter gave users the option to unfollow or mute or block other users. No need to get the Thought Police involved.

That may be the end of Mary Katharine Ham’s thread, but we hope the free speech keeps coming.

