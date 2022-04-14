Conservatives and libertarianish types have really been enjoying themselves today, watching lefties come absolutely unglued over the prospect of Elon Musk buying Twitter and completing his transformation into scary “movie supervillain.”

But believe it or not, there are actually some lefties out there who can also appreciate what Musk is doing. Or there’s at least one lefty out there who can appreciate it: Glenn Greenwald. Greenwald is no rabid right-winger, but he recognizes the potential value in what Musk could bring to the Twitter table.

Greenwald is right about that. Twitter ostensibly began as a platform for anyone to say whatever they wanted to, and, particularly over the past few years, it’s become a place where speech and opinions are policed and the policing almost exclusively flows in one direction.

If Musk took control of Twitter, he’d have a real opportunity to restore it to its original stated mission.

A lot of the people screeching about Elon Musk today do believe in free discourse — they just believe that only certain people should be free to engage in free discourse.

We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves. If lefties are so confident that their positions are the right and moral ones, they shouldn’t be terrified at the prospect of sharing a “free speech” platform with people who have different opinions.

