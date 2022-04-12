Yesterday, we told you about “What’s an Abortion, Anyway?” According to the book’s author Carly Manes, it’s “a gender inclusive and medically accurate picture book about abortion care for little ones 8+,” which sounds to us like a really euphemistic way to say “picture book designed to cause lifelong emotional scars in children.”

As we also discussed, among the lessons in “What’s an Abortion, Anyway?” is that “people of all genders have abortions.” In that post, pro-abort author and self-described “Beyoncé of Abortion Storytelling” Renee Bracey Sherman got a shout-out from Christina Pushaw for this tweet from May 2021:

I love talking to kiddos about repro stuff, including abortion, but I know not everyone has the words for it. This book is super cute and thoughtful in the way it explains pregnancy and abortion, and is great to help you start the convo with your littles.https://t.co/pFUns7Ozyg pic.twitter.com/FVWaEdSnkA — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) May 10, 2021

Sherman was promoting the Kickstarter campaign to raise money for “What’s an Abortion, Anyway?” with that tweet. How generous of her.

"I love talking to kiddos about abortion" 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/o0kGjHD2r0 — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 11, 2022

Well, Sherman thought Pushaw’s disgust was actually pretty hilarious for some reason. So she doubled down on singing the book’s praises:

Wait til she finds out this has been our family’s bedtime story on our vacation this week as my niece loves this book and reads it to her little sister every night. Our family was created by abortion, adoption, and parenting decisions. I love our family.https://t.co/CBpRYgVRYD https://t.co/5CwgLy1Duh pic.twitter.com/4pTtXDt3VZ — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) April 11, 2022

“Our family was created by abortion, adoption, and parenting decisions.” No matter how many times we read that sentence, we can’t wrap our heads around it. We’re just not demented enough to make it make sense.

Parents! Love your children and have an open relationship with them about bodies and sexuality, because if you don’t, I’m happy to. I’m always happy to support young people who have questions about abortion or need rides and somewhere to stay when traveling for their abortions. https://t.co/MGMoZLHfvU — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) April 11, 2022

Parents, don’t let Renee Bracey Sherman anywhere near your children.

Two Americas are emerging: one that lets kids be kids, the other that repurposes children to be affirmation factories for adults. This won’t end well. https://t.co/ncioLrv6SF — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) April 12, 2022

Kids are not there to affirm your life choices. This is really narcissistic behavior. Modernity sucks. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) April 12, 2022

I’m sorry you’re not comfortable with your decisions, but stop using children to make yourself feel better. It’s all grotesque. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) April 12, 2022

