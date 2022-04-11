We’ve seen some pretty sick stuff from abortion advocates, but one of the things that turns our stomachs the most is when they get their kids involved. The irony of wanting to raise little abortion advocates is seriously lost on these people. A lot of things are seriously lost on these people. Because these people are seriously lost.

For one particularly egregious example, let’s look at this tweet from April 4 (we had to get a screenshot, because the tweeter has since locked her account. You’ll understand why she made that decision when you see the tweet.):

According to the Twitter bio of author Carly Manes, “What’s an Abortion, Anyway?” is “a gender inclusive and medically accurate picture book about abortion care for little ones 8+”:

Hannah’s little boy doesn’t look 8+, for one thing. We also have serious doubts that the illustrations are “medically accurate.” Granted, we haven’t read the book ourselves, but “a medically accurate picture book about abortion care” would have to show things like unborn babies being dismembered and sucked out of the uterus through a vacuum. Most pro-abort adults can’t even stand to look at medically accurate footage of abortions. So yeah.

This is effed up on several levels.

i suppose that's one way to get them to behave https://t.co/1lxc6BS2FZ — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 11, 2022

i usually threaten a timeout or a spanking. but i suppose threatening in-utero execution works, too. — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 11, 2022

Seriously, though, what the hell?

Who is the audience for these books if they’ve killed all of their potential readers? https://t.co/ZP459OKwZQ — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 11, 2022

That’s what we’d like to know.

Indoctrinating your child that it's okay to kill children. Not much difference morally compared with terrorists who put bombs in the hands of kids. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) April 11, 2022

This is the kind of toxic garbage that Bethany Mandel is talking about when she explains the tremendous need for “right-wing children’s entertainment.”

Thank God your child survived your to live outside of your womb. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 11, 2022

And, God willing, Hannah’s child will meet someone someday who can undo all the psychological damage she’s inflicting upon him.

