Author and CNN opinion columnist Nicole Hemmer recently wrote a piece exposing “the emerging right-wing children’s entertainment industry”:

I wrote about the emerging right-wing children's entertainment industry — and the history behind it — this week for @CNNOpinion: https://t.co/InkZ43lNUM — Nicole Hemmer (@pastpunditry) April 8, 2022

Here’s how Hemmer’s piece kicks off:

“Are your children being brainwashed?” That’s the question that greets visitors to the Tuttle Twins website, which sells libertarian children’s books. The books, written by Connor Boyack, are meant to protect children from the “socialism and woke-ism” that the website says American educational and cultural institutions are “pushing into the minds of our kids.” A cartoon on the site shows a mother wielding a Tuttle Twins shield while protecting her frightened children, absorbing the arrows of socialism, Marxism, collectivism, and “media lies.”

This is what we’re up against, folks. Where’s the CNN op-eds about radical gender indoctrination? pic.twitter.com/KBQG2otKeF — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 11, 2022

Another book they’re comparing to To Kill a Mockingbird when we say it doesn’t belong in a children’s library. pic.twitter.com/Tq1YORl1Bv — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 11, 2022

They claim any objection to books like these – clad in leather – is just bigotry. These are not wholesome family parades. pic.twitter.com/mHqMiKDUEo — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 11, 2022

I wrote about why parental objections to this kind of content are wholly appropriate, and very much not “book banning” for @Deseret https://t.co/yfmDvuDJ86 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 11, 2022

CNN is worried that it’s *our* kids being brainwashed. They’re calling books like @tuttletwins, @BraveBooksUS and my own @HeroesOfLiberty the “right-wing children’s entertainment complex” https://t.co/Mc4yPZv304 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 11, 2022

The reality is we are all seeing the writing on the wall. We understand that they’re committed to ideologically capturing our kids, deluding them into these notions of radical gender ideology while they’re too young to critically examine the reality- that a boy cannot be a girl. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 11, 2022

Lots of us realize that the market is ripe for content that parents can trust, without having to prescreen it. It’s why we’re creating books and why @realDailyWire is banking many millions into kid’s visual entertainment to counter Disney. https://t.co/kmiFgr4HOS — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 11, 2022

There’s a huge appetite for non-woke kids’ entertainment, and companies like the Daily Wire and Heroes of Liberty are eager to satisfy it.

At @HeroesOfLiberty we’re making lemonade from lemons and turning the CNN hit piece on us into an opportunity. You’ll get a free month and a free book on a @HeroesOfLiberty subscription when you enter the code THANKSCNN. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 11, 2022

Our friends the @tuttletwins are doing a similar promotion. Let’s fight to win, folks. https://t.co/GBXlBKSAZJ — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 11, 2022

Along with @RachelReneeRee1, I have a new Instagram account exposing this woke kid’s lit content and spotlighting what our kids should be reading instead. https://t.co/BfOoxn26HP Here’s a comment we just got. If you think your kids are safe, I’ve got some bad news for you. pic.twitter.com/RzuDG51iwc — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 11, 2022

People like Nicole Hemmer and liberal outlets are terrified that conservatives are finding ways to turn the tide in the culture wars. And that terrifies them. They’re driven by fear that others might be waking up to inconvenient truths about the Left.

I find it strange CNN is publishing op-eds about kids entertainment by someone who isn’t a parent. This is so representative of the entire debate. If CNN wants to publish an actual conservative parent, @IWF has a whole Rolodex of folks who can contribute. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 11, 2022

Maybe CNN should give some of them a call one of these days.

Update:

CNN’s little gamble appears to be paying off very well … for the good guys, that is:

Hey @cnn, that op-ed you published attacking @tuttletwins? It’s directly responsible for driving over 10,000 books being sold today. And counting… Thanks! Let’s do this again soon? ✌🏼 — Connor Boyack 📚 (@cboyack) April 9, 2022

Maybe Nicole Hemmer should write another piece! Let’s see if CNN can’t boost sales even higher!

