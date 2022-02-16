Heroes of Liberty is an endeavor very close to Bethany Mandel’s heart. The conservative publisher has been fighting the good fight against woke books, and they’re doing so by providing valuable and meaningful alternatives to much of the children’s literature that’s currently out there.

Despite efforts to silence Heroes of Liberty, they have not only persisted, but they’re thriving. And they’re determined to use their platform for good.

In a thread today, Mandel details their current campaign against Scholastic’s push for woke kids’ books in schools:

Trending

That’s an extremely important distinction to make.

Mandel and Heroes of Liberty aren’t trying to shut down Scholastic; they’re trying to give parents and their kids other options.

Exactly. What’s more American than that?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bethany Mandelbookschildren's booksChildren's literaturecritical race theoryHeroes of LibertyLGBTQScholasticScholastic BooksScholastic Presswoke

Recommended Twitchy Video