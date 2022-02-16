Heroes of Liberty is an endeavor very close to Bethany Mandel’s heart. The conservative publisher has been fighting the good fight against woke books, and they’re doing so by providing valuable and meaningful alternatives to much of the children’s literature that’s currently out there.

Despite efforts to silence Heroes of Liberty, they have not only persisted, but they’re thriving. And they’re determined to use their platform for good.

In a thread today, Mandel details their current campaign against Scholastic’s push for woke kids’ books in schools:

At @HeroesOfLiberty we’re opening another front in the war for our kids: The war against woke children’s books in schools sold by Scholastic. https://t.co/8Nvg3JxWED — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 16, 2022

We’re collecting at least 100,000 signatures on our site https://t.co/b72hEVaT9j to send a message about how many of us there are willing to fight against this. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 16, 2022

Lots of folks say this is book banning. It’s not. It’s trying to make parents aware of the toxic garbage sold to our kids in schools. pic.twitter.com/KqQCIwMc4F — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 16, 2022

That’s an extremely important distinction to make.

Writing on @PJMedia_com @mattmargolis explains, “The fight against schools indoctrinating kids with critical race theory and radical gender theory has become very public and was even consequential in the Virginia gubernatorial election last year… — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 16, 2022

“but if we really want to stop this indoctrination, we have to go to the source of much of the indoctrination. And believe it or not, that happens to be the celebrated children’s book publisher, Scholastic Press, the only children’s book publisher that works with the schools… — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 16, 2022

He goes on, “This monopoly gives them huge influence over our kids.” https://t.co/Ykfp9UTkQw — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 16, 2022

We want to send a message to Scholastic that this isn’t content we’re okay with, and there are American parents who demand a stop and want an alternative. Help us: https://t.co/b72hEVaT9j — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 16, 2022

Learn more about how the system works: pic.twitter.com/bYODTtNDT8 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 16, 2022

This is just a sample page of what we’re talking about here: pic.twitter.com/4B2aXOa8cz — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 16, 2022

Mandel and Heroes of Liberty aren’t trying to shut down Scholastic; they’re trying to give parents and their kids other options.

The best remedy to bad speech: better speech! https://t.co/oIAR8w641Y — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) February 16, 2022

Exactly. What’s more American than that?

Recommended Twitchy Video