One of the issues that has concerned parents getting increasingly vocal at school board meetings is the literature that some public schools have decided is appropriate for kids.

And while Bethany Mandel homeschools her children and thus doesn’t have to contend with public school libraries for her own family, she still appreciates what so many parents are up against:

🧵 There’s something deeply wrong and deeply sinister in a lot of children’s publishing. Because I write about the intersection of politics and parenting, folks send me stuff they see at school fairs and at the library. Here’s a sample: — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 11, 2021

This is a book that two people have sent me in the last week alone. One was given it as a gift, the other it was on display at the library. Who wants to explain what a stripper is to their kids? And why do they want us to think it’s a great career choice for a mom? pic.twitter.com/fyBnV1a76E — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 11, 2021

Here’s another book a friend saw on display at the library. She picked it out because she thought it talked about how to use a quieter inside voice. NOPE. It’s about pronouns. For toddler and PreK age. pic.twitter.com/dNnuWQk1dA — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 11, 2021

Keep sending me examples! https://t.co/050kpNVbzW — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 11, 2021

Spotted that one in Papillion, Nebraska too, alongside Woke Baby, which is, astonishingly, not about wake windows. — Kiley Eaton (@kileyabdouch) November 11, 2021

Found on display in a local library in Glenvar, va. pic.twitter.com/pynIS7yANS — Christina (@Ninjaspy6) November 11, 2021

And there are so much more where those came from.

Sad to say, just puruse this list which follows the Amazon listing for “Race Cars”. I’m old school. Give me Bible stories to teach my children/grandchildren about moral position. https://t.co/TxCExVA9ln — Gregg Hart (@RGreggHart) November 11, 2021

Ugh.

Why is this kind of woke content being pushed so hard in children’s books? In short: Everyone in the pipeline is woke. Book agents, authors, publishers, marketing. Anyone who isn’t is silenced. And who’s buying it? Librarians and teachers. Also infested with wokeism. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 11, 2021

It doesn’t have to be this way.

Some mutual contacts put me in touch with the folks running @HeroesOfLiberty this summer. Initially I was like nope, pass, I don’t need to be involved with third-rate right wing propaganda. But then, I looked at the books. And they’re different. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 11, 2021

Striking illustrations, complex prose and promotion not just of people I want my kids to know and admire, but their morals too. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 11, 2021

Take a look at this page out of the Amy Coney Barrett book. I know lots of folks have opinions on this choice but here’s the thing: Girls need to read this. Girls need to read there are other SCOTUS judges besides RBG, who has a dozen++ books written on her. pic.twitter.com/Pa4rAOBV3I — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 11, 2021

They need to read a story about a highly successful woman who also prioritized her marriage and a large family. That you can be a mom and also successful professionally if you want to. This isn’t a message girls get now. They get lots of GO GET IT GURL. No mention of motherhood. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 11, 2021

I’m really excited to be part of this disruption in the children’s book world. We desperately need to provide our kids with GOOD BOOKS that teach them what we want them to learn. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 11, 2021

We follow the philosophy of Charlotte Mason in our homeschool. I believe we (as humans, adults and kids) learn best through stories. I love these stories and I know you will too. I hope you’ll add them to your libraries and grab them as gifts. https://t.co/ctlmBI8B97 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 11, 2021

And if you work inside the industry on any side, as an author, agent, librarian etc. I would love to talk to you about this. I’m working on a project outside of @HeroesOfLiberty to expose this phenomenon. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 11, 2021

