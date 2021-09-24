Boy oh boy, schools in Norther Virginia are a mess … which isn’t surprising since they’ve so willingly ushered in destructive, progressive policies that always do far more damage than good.

These same people don’t want Dr. Seuss in their libraries but books on porn and pedophilia? No problem.

And brave mom, Stacy Langton, has had ENOUGH:

At last night's @FCPSNews school board meeting, brave mom Stacy Langton revealed porn + pedophilia in library books. The board cut her mic + fled but I was able to record Stacy. Parents yelled, "Shame!" at the board for turning the county into #Fairfaxxx. No rest for @defendinged pic.twitter.com/efbT6c79H2 — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 24, 2021

Fairfax is a progressive pit.

I pondered whether to censor the images that Stacy Langton presented. I didn't. The Fairfax County School Board saw these images from books that 12 year olds can check out at the school library and THEY RAN AWAY. The public must know their cowardice. https://t.co/OFh8gRtbD5 — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 24, 2021

And they bolt.

How brave and stunning.

Reporting from @lukerosiak @realDailyWire on the new #Fairfaxxx read aloud: “What if I told you I touched another guy’s d***? What if I told you I sucked it? I was ten years old…I sucked Doug Goble’s d***, the real estate guy, and he sucked mine too.”https://t.co/kFSIpGr9F4 — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 24, 2021

The only way this stops is if Virginia changes leadership at the TOP. Even in true blue Norther Virginia, they have to be weary of this sort of nonsense, not to mention masking in schools, forced vaccination, a year lost because of the teacher’s unions.

When do we start holding these people accountable for not putting our kids FIRST?!

These are the images in Fairfax County Public Schools libraries for even 12 year olds. Mom Stacy Langton showed them to the @fcpsnews school board before @stella_pekarsky and @LJ4fcps rudely interrupted the mom’s 2 minutes. And ran away. pic.twitter.com/LmUoaVRzWG — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 24, 2021

Ran away.

Cut her mic.

This is how they always treat parents …

As former Fairfax County Public Schools board member @Think_Schultz documents: Fairfax County taxpayers paid for these xxx-rated books, and they are available, as we speak, throughout Fairfax County Public Schools libraries — for as young as 12 year olds.https://t.co/VnJfH9Z9kW — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 24, 2021

It’s pretty bad.

School board members returned from their recess to climb onto their high horses. Here is @MelanieForEdu apologizing to children who WERE NOT PRESENT in the room — ignoring again parents, this time angry that these books are in public school libraries. https://t.co/DkiLKlXz5f — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 24, 2021

Here is the official @fcpsnews video censoring the mom's presentation. Thank you @DoBetterFCPS. This mom had two minutes. And @stella_pekarsky @LJ4fcps interrupted her. Then they lectured an empty hall abut civility. https://t.co/BZHV4Mg5Bd — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 24, 2021

Don’t you love it when our betters lecture us about civility?

Good times.

Here is @KarlFrisch @KarlFrischFCPS doubling down as the victim. We knew he would lecture parents from his high horse. Play the victim. He has absolutely NOTHING to say about legitimate parent concerns about porn in schools. He IGNORES parents.#Fairfaxxxhttps://t.co/6G7gniUD3e — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 24, 2021

Of course he ignores parents.

Which is why it’s time for parents to start changing things in Virginia.

Past time.

***

