This is EXACTLY how the vaccinated lecture the unvaccinated and OMG-LOL.

Watch.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Exactly.

If you are vaccinated, why do you care if someone else is unvaccinated? Do you not believe in the vaccine? Full transparency, this editor is fully vaccinated, but the behavior from some people (who act a lot like this guy but just not as funny) is obnoxious. The Left has created a ‘villain’ class of Americans based on health decisions.

Which isn’t funny.

Luckily, that video is because we all could use a laugh.

Gold star for the ‘Supernatural’ meme.

Always.

I’ve watched this over and over at various times throughout the day and laugh out loud every time . Brilliant — Vaccine boosted indetifierer (@juanbambo) September 18, 2021

Brilliant!! — ben golding (@openmicben) September 18, 2021

It really is.

***

