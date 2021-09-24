First Andy, now Chris? What exactly did their father teach them?

Chris Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment by his former boss at ABC, Shelley Ross.

In front of colleague, “he walked toward me and greeted me with a strong bear hug while lowering one hand to firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock.” #MeToo https://t.co/cCxlsGgtZK — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) September 24, 2021

From The New York Times:

I was Chris Cuomo’s boss at ABC News nearly two decades ago, and I am a regular viewer of CNN today, so I’ve long watched how he communicates on camera and witnessed at times how he behaved behind the scenes. This year, as he escaped accountability for advising former Gov. Andrew Cuomo during his sexual harassment scandal, two moments crystallized for me how Mr. Cuomo performs. Yes, it was written by the woman accusing him of sexually harassing him.

Keep going:

“Now that I think of it … I am ashamed,” read the subject line of a 2005 email Mr. Cuomo wrote me, one hour after he sexually harassed me at a going-away party for an ABC colleague. At the time, I was the executive producer of an ABC entertainment special, but I was Mr. Cuomo’s executive producer at “Primetime Live” just before that. I was at the party with my husband, who sat behind me on an ottoman sipping his Diet Coke as I spoke with work friends. When Mr. Cuomo entered the Upper West Side bar, he walked toward me and greeted me with a strong bear hug while lowering one hand to firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock. “I can do this now that you’re no longer my boss,” he said to me with a kind of cocky arrogance. “No you can’t,” I said, pushing him off me at the chest while stepping back, revealing my husband, who had seen the entire episode at close range. We quickly left.

He even EMAILED her to apologize.

Alrighty then.

Chris Cuomo’s former boss says he sexually harassed her and posts the copy of the email he sent apologizing for it. https://t.co/XJJbE2eW8d — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 24, 2021

And to think, while Fredo was advising his brother on how to deal with the sexual harassment charges he had some history with them himself.

Yikes.

He did not indeed use his power to change. — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) September 24, 2021

gee, what a shocker. — stephanie b. (@stefenenick) September 24, 2021

Yeah, we feel shocked.

Chris Cuomo has got to go. — John Carpenter (@jecindc) September 24, 2021

Them’s the rules.

***

