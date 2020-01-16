Self-described “black feminist” Renee Bracey Sherman never met an abortion she didn’t love. So when she had the opportunity to impart that love of abortion to her five-year-old niece, she seized it:

I've talked to my 5-year-old niece about my work and abortion in an age-appropriate way. She understands that kids are a handful and sometimes people don't want to be pregnant. She gets it because it's quite simple.https://t.co/w4Rq6JrUP3 — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) January 15, 2020

Anti-abortion folks are super upset about this. Her mother had an abortion before her. Her life is made possible because of abortion. Why is it “indoctrination” to talk to a kid about how pregnancy happens & families are made but not to shout at people outside of a clinic? https://t.co/p1OGg9cOcs — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) January 15, 2020

Her mother is very open with her about how babies are made, the accurate words to describe her body, and what I do for work, in an age appropriate way. It’s okay to talk to kids about sex, consent, and that they are in control of their bodies. — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) January 15, 2020

Yes, it’s OK to talk to kids about sex and consent and bodily autonomy. But if you don’t think it’s messed up to justify abortion to a young child, well, that’s pretty messed up.

"Small child, let me explain: kids are a handful, and sometimes we have to get rid of them because they are a handful. Any questions? ANY QUESTIONS?!" pic.twitter.com/54VgRmmtmW — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 16, 2020

Honey, we just didn’t want your little brother, too much of a handful. So we killed him. — Dave (@Dave03835) January 15, 2020

Telling a five year old that not only are lives expendable but that her own life was expandable if she had been too much of a “handful.”👌 — Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) January 16, 2020

No she doesn’t. She doesn’t understand because you didn’t give her the truth. Tell her that abortion kills a baby growing in a mommy’s tummy and see what she says. I dare you. No child believes in abortion. — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) January 16, 2020

Sounds like you hid behind euphemisms while telling them. Show them an abortion procedure and see if they change their minds. Tell them how a life gets ended and that if they were still in the uterus, today's society would view them as a "choice" and could kill them — Liam Daniels 👣 (@LiamDan008) January 15, 2020

This is how you end up raising co-dependent, emotionally repressed children. "Thank you mommy for not aborting me, I'm sorry for being such a bother." — Jay (@OneFineJay) January 16, 2020

It sounds like that little girl might have some therapy ahead of her:

She also understands other issues that adults seemingly can’t comprehend like the fact that some of her classmates are transgender. Kids are smart. They understand. — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) January 15, 2020

We were watching @MagicForHumans and when Justin did a magic trick where he produced almond milk via a breast pump, her first question was not how he did the magic trick, but “is he transgender?” She understands that gender is fluid and transmen can have babies. It’s that simple. — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) January 15, 2020