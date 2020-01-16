Self-described “black feminist” Renee Bracey Sherman never met an abortion she didn’t love. So when she had the opportunity to impart that love of abortion to her five-year-old niece, she seized it:

Yes, it’s OK to talk to kids about sex and consent and bodily autonomy. But if you don’t think it’s messed up to justify abortion to a young child, well, that’s pretty messed up.

It sounds like that little girl might have some therapy ahead of her:

