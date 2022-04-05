In December 2021, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren took a mighty swing at Time Person of the Year Elon Musk:

Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 13, 2021

Musk’s response to Warren’s complaint about him “freeloading” included a brand-new — and wholly fitting — new moniker for her:

Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

“Senator Karen.” Even all these months later, it’s still gold.

We can only imagine how Senator Karen feels about the news that Elon Musk is now Twitter’s largest shareholder and on the board of directors. Her reaction is probably similar to that of progressive comms strategist and senior adviser to Julián Castro, Sawyer Hackett:

The newest member of Twitter’s board of directors once went on Twitter and called a U.S. Senator “Senator Karen” because she suggested he—the richest man in the world—should pay income taxes. He paid $0 in income taxes last year. — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) April 5, 2022

You sure about that, Sawyer? We’ll give you a minute to reconsider.

And then, because you won’t reconsider, we’ll ask you to show your work.

More bullshit from the “Border Patrol whipped Haitian immigrants.” douche. https://t.co/Bdp8lRhIQl — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) April 5, 2022

Sawyer Hackett was full of BS when it came to mounted Border Patrol agents “whipping” Haitian migrants, and he’s full of BS about this, too.

