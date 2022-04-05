In December 2021, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren took a mighty swing at Time Person of the Year Elon Musk:

Musk’s response to Warren’s complaint about him “freeloading” included a brand-new — and wholly fitting — new moniker for her:

“Senator Karen.” Even all these months later, it’s still gold.

We can only imagine how Senator Karen feels about the news that Elon Musk is now Twitter’s largest shareholder and on the board of directors. Her reaction is probably similar to that of progressive comms strategist and senior adviser to Julián Castro, Sawyer Hackett:

You sure about that, Sawyer? We’ll give you a minute to reconsider.

And then, because you won’t reconsider, we’ll ask you to show your work.

Sawyer Hackett was full of BS when it came to mounted Border Patrol agents “whipping” Haitian migrants, and he’s full of BS about this, too.

