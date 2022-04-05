Despite even the most desperate efforts to destroy him, Ron DeSantis is still Governor of Florida. More than persisting, he’s flourishing. Not even the Grim Reaper has been able to take him down.

But DeSantis’ critics are nothing if not persistent, and they’re not going to give up easily. That goes double for the Miami Herald, who’s come after DeSantis plenty of times and missed.

This time, the Miami Herald’s got DeSantis dead to rights. No way he survives this one:

DeSantis calls out ‘fake news,’ but his campaign used fake news site to raise cash https://t.co/Fzxjqr65rn — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) April 5, 2022

Dude. Whoa. Busted.

We’re all dying to know what Ron DeSantis has to say for himself after this. Hopefully he’ll tell us … after he catches his breath from laughing hysterically.

This can’t be a real article — BK (@BK13H) April 5, 2022

Oh, but it is. Nothing fake about the Miami Herald’s journalism. No sirree.

Did you really write an article about the use of a satire site when your paper has spent an inordinate amount of time writing articles about a bill your staff didn't read and was labeled "Don't Say Gay" without a single challenge by reporters to those labeling it that way? https://t.co/1RfsrVafTK — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) April 5, 2022

They really did. The “fake news site” Ron DeSantis’ campaign used to raise money was … The Babylon Bee:

The Miami Herald wrote an entire article about Ron DeSantis advertising in the Babylon Bee. And the Miami Herald equated a satire site (The Babylon Bee) with newspapers that publish lies but claim that they're delivering the truth (The Miami Herald). https://t.co/vCcHSbVe8d pic.twitter.com/RLSzVImAYp — Max (@MaxNordau) April 5, 2022

If this is the best oppo out there on Ron DeSantis, DeSantis is gonna be better than fine.

They are referring to the Babylon Bee, an openly satirical website. The left isn’t bringing their best. https://t.co/SPEtXJpiwf — Mike (@len0sky7) April 5, 2022

Another swing and a miss, Miami Herald.

Miami Bird Cage Liner is upset that satire website @TheBabylonBee is more popular than their fake news. https://t.co/GxXWM22Mvn — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 5, 2022

That’s what it essentially boils down to. And it keeps blowing up in the Miami Herald’s face! Maybe they should seriously consider quitting while they’re behind.

He advertised on the Miami Herald web site? — Weisen Heimer (@Wiesen_Heimer) April 5, 2022

Ouch.

Well played. We can’t say that about the Miami Herald’s own efforts.

The Babylon Bee is a parody site… The Miami Herald is a bunch of lies and propaganda presented as news. There's a difference. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 5, 2022

Great journalisming guys — DrunkenGambler (@DrunkenGambler6) April 5, 2022

Keep up the great work.

