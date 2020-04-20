Miami Herald columnist Fabiola Santiago deleted her tweet we told you about last night where she wished death on Trump and DeSantis supporters, saying “it didn’t accurately convey my sentiment”:

Not that she’s sorry, she’s sorry the phrase offended people. What garbage:

Sorry, but the internet is forever:

It was perfectly clear what she was getting at:

And that’s not even close to a real apology:

She’s just covering her a**:

Now, over to you Miami Herald:

