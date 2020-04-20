Miami Herald columnist Fabiola Santiago deleted her tweet we told you about last night where she wished death on Trump and DeSantis supporters, saying “it didn’t accurately convey my sentiment”:

THREAD: I deleted the tweet commenting on people at the beach because it didn’t accurately convey my sentiment and I want to apologize for the phrase I used that offended many people. Regardless of political differences, I would never wish any harm on anyone. 1/2 — Fabiola Santiago (@fabiolasantiago) April 20, 2020

Not that she’s sorry, she’s sorry the phrase offended people. What garbage:

In fact, my intent was to sound an alarm about prematurely opening up the country and the state. I was trying to open eyes, minds and save lives, not create a controversy about me instead of the issue, which merits discussion. #StayHome #BeSafe #practicesocialdistancing — Fabiola Santiago (@fabiolasantiago) April 20, 2020

Sorry, but the internet is forever:

It was perfectly clear what she was getting at:

So 'thinning the ranks' didn't mean to convey the sentiment that you wished illness and death on people who support specific GOP candidates? What WAS the sentiment, then? Seems pretty straightforward. — The deadly river Neva (@pipandbaby) April 20, 2020

And that’s not even close to a real apology:

No @fabiolasantiago you missed the point it wasn’t about “people at the beach” it was you wished death on @realDonaldTrump and @GovRonDeSantis supporters. Apologize for that! @MiamiHerald @UF https://t.co/mfYJraPDap — Evan Power (@EvanPower) April 20, 2020

She’s just covering her a**:

So your plan was to “save lives” by publicly hoping the virus would “thin the ranks of Trump/DeSantis/Gimenez supporters” once the economy begins re-opening… But you’d like to clarify that you “would never wish any harm on anyone”? 🥴 — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) April 20, 2020

Now, over to you Miami Herald:

Is the @MiamiHerald ok with this? — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) April 20, 2020

***

Related: