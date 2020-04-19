In response to this BS article on “packed beaches” in Jacksonville, FL that were not really packed. . .

Packed Florida beach offers glimpse of what may come when outdoor spaces are reopened https://t.co/leeY6dFy1Z — Adriana Brasileiro (@AdriBras) April 19, 2020

. . .Miami Herald columnist Fabiola Santiago wished death on supporters of President Trump and Ron DeSantis:

Packed beaches should work nicely to thin the ranks of Trump/DeSantis/Gimenez supporters in #Florida who value money over health. https://t.co/u35pOSBCiq — Fabiola Santiago (@fabiolasantiago) April 19, 2020

What an awful, awful tweet:

This tweet from a Miami Herald columnist tells you all you need to know about her, and based on their hiring choices, likely everything you need to know about the Miami Herald as well. Their flagrant bias continues to go on unchecked. Disgusting. https://t.co/FOmn5zxnaK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 19, 2020

WTF is wrong with her?

Every Leftist has a Stalin in them. Every. One. https://t.co/nVdcIyaGqD — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) April 19, 2020

We’ll say it again: WTF is wrong with her?

Just a journalist wishing for her fellow citizens to die because they vote differently than she. No biggie. https://t.co/7gx8Z3yw1k — The H2 (@TheH2) April 19, 2020

And keep this one in mind the next time the Miami Herald goes begging for subscriptions:

Next time some journo tries saying none of them are hoping more people die 👇 https://t.co/MrPBn49rLy — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 19, 2020

As for the “packed” beaches, the number today was in the “dozens”:

Dozens flock to Jacksonville beaches as coronavirus restrictions ease https://t.co/fDzc3Z7Ck6 @fox5dc — Tisha Lewis FOX 5 DC (@TishaLewis) April 20, 2020

And here’s what the beach looked like at around 7:00 tonight:

Jacksonville Beach right now. pic.twitter.com/eytZjelgVe — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 19, 2020

Screenshot for posterity:

***