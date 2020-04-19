In response to this BS article on “packed beaches” in Jacksonville, FL that were not really packed. . .

. . .Miami Herald columnist Fabiola Santiago wished death on supporters of President Trump and Ron DeSantis:

What an awful, awful tweet:

Trending

WTF is wrong with her?

We’ll say it again: WTF is wrong with her?

And keep this one in mind the next time the Miami Herald goes begging for subscriptions:

As for the “packed” beaches, the number today was in the “dozens”:

And here’s what the beach looked like at around 7:00 tonight:

Screenshot for posterity:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FloridaMiami Herald