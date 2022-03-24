Earlier, we told you about Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon’s update on Twitter’s garbage decision to lock them out of their account for violating the “hateful conduct” rules by pointing out that trans woman Rachel Levine is biologically male. Twitter informed The Babylon Bee yesterday that “Our support team has determined that a violation did take place, and therefore we will not overturn our decision.”

Dillon is understandably still irritated and disgusted today, and because he hasn’t been locked out of his account just yet, he took to Twitter to articulate exactly why he’s so irritated and disgusted:

1. Twitter's hateful conduct policy begins with a ringing tribute to freedom of expression "without barriers." They describe their role as being "to serve the public conversation, which requires representation of a diverse range of perspectives." — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 24, 2022

No, seriously. That’s literally in the first paragraph of their “Rationale” on their page explaining the “Hateful conduct” policy:

Twitter’s mission is to give everyone the power to create and share ideas and information, and to express their opinions and beliefs without barriers. Free expression is a human right – we believe that everyone has a voice, and the right to use it. Our role is to serve the public conversation, which requires representation of a diverse range of perspectives.

2. And yet they've baked their controversial gender ideology into the Twitter Rules so users have no choice but to agree with them if they want to have a voice on the platform. Rather than "serving the public conversation," they're squashing it, forcibly suppressing one side. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 24, 2022

Hateful conduct: You may not promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease. We also do not allow accounts whose primary purpose is inciting harm towards others on the basis of these categories. Hateful imagery and display names: You may not use hateful images or symbols in your profile image or profile header. You also may not use your username, display name, or profile bio to engage in abusive behavior, such as targeted harassment or expressing hate towards a person, group, or protected category.

3. Some speech is objectively objectionable (not to mention unlawful), and Twitter rightly moderates it. But misgendering a trans person? That's not even possible unless the progressive theory of gender as being an arbitrary identification that need not match one's sex is true. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 24, 2022

4. But that's hardly a settled matter. In fact, most people reject the idea that gender is merely a social construct. Most people know what a woman is, and what a woman isn't. I'd argue that we all do; some of us are just getting very good at lying to ourselves and others. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 24, 2022

Twitter shouldconsider taking the opportunity to watch Matt Walsh’s upcoming “What is a Woman?” documentary. Show that they’re serious about freedom to express opinions and beliefs without barriers.

5. So let's talk about these issues. Let's debate them. Let's even joke about them. That's how the public conversation is best served. You can't have a range of diverse perspectives on a platform that strictly enforces ideological conformity under the pretense of moderating hate. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 24, 2022

If Twitter is confident in the validity of woke gender theory, they shouldn’t be afraid of alternative opinions. Unless Twitter’s not actually confident at all, in which case it makes sense that they’d try to stifle debate and discussion.

